The Transformative Impact of African Americans on the Political Economy

Senator Raphael Warnock at the Delta Flight Museum mass vaccination site. His election victory is proof of the shifting political sands in states like Georgia (Photo Credit: Delta News Hub/Flickr).

By Dr. James S. Bridgeforth, M.Ed.

In the complex mosaic of American demographics, African Americans represent approximately 14.4% of the U.S. population. Their influence, however, is disproportionate to their numbers, particularly in vibrant urban centers where they constitute a significant demographic force. Nowhere is this more evident than in the state of Georgia—a microcosm of the broader national shift in political and economic power.

Consider the contrast between Atlanta and Athens, Georgia. In Atlanta, African Americans are the largest racial or ethnic group, making up 47% of the population. This is a stark contrast to Athens, a smaller, suburban college town where African Americans constitute less than 25% of the population, overshadowed by a 55% white majority (U.S. Census, 2020).

Historically, Georgia’s political and economic power has been held by white Americans, a legacy of entrenched systems of privilege and dominance. Yet, this dynamic is undergoing a profound transformation.

Forbes projects that the African-American population will increase by 22% between 2025 and 2060, while the white population is expected to decline by nearly 30%. This shift is not merely statistical; it reflects a fundamental reconfiguration of America’s political economy.

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines political economy as the interplay between political institutions, their participants, and the resulting economic outcomes. As the African-American population grows, it is reshaping these interactions and, consequently, the broader political and economic landscapes.

In Georgia, the impact of this demographic shift is increasingly visible.

Over the past two decades, the state’s political orientation has gradually transitioned from a Republican to a more Democratic composition. This shift was particularly evident in the 2020 presidential election when Georgia voted blue for the first time since 1992. This transition aligns with the broader trend of increasing African-American political influence.

Despite these gains, there is a concerted effort to stymie this progress through voter suppression.

Recent legislative actions in Georgia exemplify this resistance. For instance, Rule 183-12-.02 allows local election boards to reject votes based on discretionary criteria, and Senate Bill 189 facilitates easier challenges to voter ballots.

These laws disproportionately target new and minority voters, creating obstacles that undermine the democratic process. In July alone, there were over 34,000 challenges to voter validity under this new law, illustrating a deliberate strategy to disenfranchise those increasingly shaping the electoral outcome.

So, what does this mean for the future? It signifies a crucial moment in American history where African Americans are redefining the trajectory of political and economic power.

For decades, African Americans were systematically denied the right to vote and thus their ability to influence the direction of the nation. Now that African-American votes are increasingly decisive in local, state and national elections, it is imperative to not only challenge these suppressive tactics legally but also to continue encouraging African Americans to run for and win public office.

The next 20 to 40 years will be pivotal.

As the electorate evolves, it will likely become more progressive, reflecting a broader commitment to equality and justice. African Americans, alongside other young people and marginalized groups, will play a leading role in this transformation.

According to a McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility report, if current trends continue, African Americans could contribute an additional $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy by 2030.

As African Americans continue to lead in the face of adversity, we must ask ourselves: What will it take for America to fully embrace this shift and ensure that our democratic institutions reflect the diverse and inclusive society we aspire to be?

About the Author

Dr. Bridgeforth enjoys writing as a political columnist who is a passionate advocate for justice and equality whose academic journey reflects a profound commitment to these ideals. With a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Catawba College, Dr. Bridgeforth began his quest to understand and address systemic inequalities. He furthered his expertise with a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from The University of Massachusetts-Amherst, followed by a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration and Institutional Research from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Beyond his impressive academic credentials, Dr. Bridgeforth is deeply involved in organizations dedicated to empowerment and community service, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and 100 Black Men of America. His columns provide insightful commentary on equal opportunity, social justice, economic equity, and higher education, driven by a sincere desire to amplify voices and champion the causes of those often marginalized.

Through his writing, Dr. Bridgeforth brings a blend of scholarly rigor and heartfelt advocacy, aiming to inspire change and foster a more just society for all.

