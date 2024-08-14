Registration Now Open For CBCF’s 53rd Annual Legislative Conference

Photo: Getty Images

Registration for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF)‘s 53rd Annual Legislative Conference is now open.

This year’s conference will be held from September 11-15, 2024, in Washington, D.C. with the theme “From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices,” which reflects on “CBCF’s commitment to unity, progress, and advocacy for economic prosperity and social justice for the global Black community.”

“This year’s Annual Legislative Conference theme, ‘From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices,’ is an intentional call to action,” President and CEO of the CBCF, Nicole Austin-Hillery, said in a press release. “It embodies our ongoing march toward progress and our dedication to fostering innovation, advocacy, and collaboration. With equality and opportunity as our pillars, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is proud to host this annual convening that advances prosperity, ignites passion for change, and amplifies voices that will shape the future for us all.”

CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference “offers over one hundred free in-person issue forums and established brain trusts, with select virtual programming.” The conference will focus on the following programming tracks:

Path to Progress and Prosperity: Charting a clear course for economic growth and social advancement.

Fostering Opportunities: Amplifying Black voices to create opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Advancing Social and Economic Justice: Advocating for policies and practices that promote fairness, equity, and opportunity for all.

Representative Troy Carter (D-LA2) and Representative Lucy McBath (D-GA7) are set to serve as this year’s Annual Legislative Conference Honorary Co-chairs.

For more information, visit cbcfinc.org/ALC.