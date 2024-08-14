New Atlanta Task Force Aims To Reduce Apartment Rooftop Fires

Atlanta Fire Department is taking action in an effort to curb the rising number of rooftop fires in the city, Fire Chief Rod Smith announced the launch of a specialized fire inspection task force.

This new initiative is designed to enhance safety in apartments, condos, and townhouses, focusing on preventing rooftop blazes that have recently devastated several residential complexes.

Speaking to Atlanta News First, Chief Smith emphasized the urgency of the task force, stating, “It’s something that we need to be gauging and watching a lot closer to ensure that we’re prepared to respond. But initially, we want to make sure those places are compliant.”

The task force was formed following the advice of the city’s fire marshal and was formally introduced during an Atlanta City Council Public Safety & Legal Administration committee meeting.

The creation of the task force follows closely on the heels of a significant two-alarm fire that recently destroyed the Bell Collier Village apartment complex on Howell Mill Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the blaze originated from the rooftop, where a group of about 100 people had gathered for an unsanctioned event. The fire was ignited when someone used a charcoal grill on a propane stove, highlighting the dangers of improper rooftop activities.

This incident is not isolated. Another fire occurred at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments in November, sparked by individuals lighting fireworks on the rooftop. These back-to-back incidents have sparked public concern and led to scrutiny over how frequently these buildings are inspected to ensure compliance with city fire codes.

Currently, Chief Smith’s crews aim to inspect large residential buildings every 24 months. Smith stated: “Our goal is to get to an annual inspection for everything, but we just surely don’t have the bandwidth, and the code does not push us in that direction.”

Chief Smith also addressed the city’s challenges with outdated fire equipment. A recent audit found that nearly one-third of the city’s fire apparatus were beyond its life-cycle as of January 2024.

“We are adapting with equipment that will malfunction. However, I’m assured by fleet services that they will jump ahead and make sure any repairs that we report will get priorities,” Smith said.

Additionally, he said the department did experience multiple equipment issues, including a faulty nozzle and hydrant connection, when responding to the 2-alarm fire at the Bell Collier Village complex.

Despite these equipment shortcomings, Smith assured that new fire engines and other apparatus are on the way, with 14 new vehicles expected to be delivered soon, signaling a positive direction for the department.

In the midst of these developments, City Councilmember Antonio Lewis raised concerns about Fire Station 30 on Cleveland Avenue, which has been closed for over a year. Residents in the area worry about the fire department’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies.

Smith responded by reassuring that fire coverage would be provided by pulling a truck from a nearby station if needed.

With the launch of this task force, Atlanta is poised to make significant steps towards safeguarding its residents and reducing the risk of rooftop fires in residential buildings.

