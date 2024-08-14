National Black Business Month: The Home Depot Offers Programming and Business Opportunities for Local Businesses

The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium consistently extends its role during National Black History Month to provide a significant platform for highlighting and supporting Black-owned businesses and events curated by Black entrepreneurs.

This use of the Home Depot Backyard reflects a broader commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the Atlanta community. By hosting events that showcase Black businesses, the space provides these entrepreneurs with valuable exposure to large audiences, helping them to grow their brands and reach new customers.

In addition to tailgating, the Home Depot Backyard has hosted various markets, festivals, and community events, all of which contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of the area. This initiative aligns with the larger movement in Atlanta and beyond to support Black entrepreneurship and ensure that Black-owned businesses have access to opportunities that can help them thrive.

The Home Depot Backyard’s dual role as both a sports-related venue and a hub for community engagement and economic empowerment makes it a unique and important part of Atlanta’s landscape, fostering a sense of community while also driving positive change for Black entrepreneurs.

The Home Depot Backyard offers community programming on a weekly/monthly basis, which is free and focuses on three areas: Health & Wellness, Arts & Culture, and Inspired Learning.

The Home Depot Backyard’s commitment to supporting the local community is evident in its intentional partnership with Black-owned, Atlanta-based small businesses and entrepreneurs, which make up approximately 75 percent of their community programming partners. This deliberate choice reflects two core objectives:

Representation of the Westside Community: The programming is designed to mirror the demographics and culture of Atlanta’s westside, ensuring that the services, events, and opportunities provided are relevant and beneficial to the people who live there. By partnering with Black-owned businesses, the Home Depot Backyard creates programming that resonates with the community it serves, fostering a sense of ownership and pride among residents. Synergy with Partners to Offer Accessible Resources: The collaboration between the Home Depot Backyard and its partners is built on a shared goal of providing affordable (often free) and unique resources to the Atlanta community. This synergy ensures that the offerings are not only accessible but also diverse and tailored to meet the needs and interests of the community. By working with local Black-owned businesses, the Home Depot Backyard supports economic empowerment while enriching the community with a wide array of programs and events.

This approach not only strengthens the local economy by uplifting Black entrepreneurs but also creates a vibrant, inclusive space where the community can gather, learn, and grow together. It underscores the Home Depot Backyard’s role as more than just a venue for sports fans — it’s a community hub dedicated to making a positive impact on Atlanta’s westside.

In addition, The Home Depot Foundation works to drive sustainable change and social equity in our local communities all year long. In honor of Black History Month, The Foundation in 2023 granted $185,000 to Atlanta-based Black-led and Black-benefitting nonprofit partners and $100,000 to the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) to help establish a membership fee scholarship fund for their entrepreneurs.

RICE is on a mission to inspire and empower Black entrepreneurs. These scholarships were distributed on a need-basis to help members cover their monthly fees and support their businesses. These efforts further The Home Depot Foundation’s commitment to its nonprofit partners. Over the last decade, The Home Depot Foundation has invested millions to support Atlanta communities with affordable housing, education opportunities, community development and outreach projects. Visit HomeDepotFoundation.org to learn more.

About Post Author