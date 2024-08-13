Viral Video Leads To Arrest Of Snellville Man For Alleged Child Abuse In Georgia Grocery Store Parking Lot

A shocking video capturing an alarming incident outside a Lilburn grocery store has led to the arrest of a Snellville man, drawing widespread outrage and concern for the safety of the child involved.

James Collins, 44, was arrested on Saturday after a disturbing video surfaced showing him allegedly hitting and screaming at a small child in the back seat of his truck. The incident took place in the parking lot of a Kroger store on Five Forks Trickum Road on Wednesday afternoon and has since gone viral, garnering thousands of views and shares on social media.

In the video, which was obtained by FOX 5, Collins can be seen repeatedly striking the 3-year-old child, who is heard crying throughout the ordeal. The distressing footage captures Collins angrily reprimanding the child, apparently in response to an “accident.”

His harsh words are clearly audible as he yells, “Didn’t I say shut up? You ain’t getting no d-mn car. Shut up. Boy, I said shut your a– up,” while continuing to hit the child.

A concerned bystander, witnessing the disturbing scene, began recording the incident on her phone before calling 911. Another shopper at the scene attempted to intervene, further escalating the situation. Collins, upon noticing the bystander recording, angrily confronted her, telling her to mind her own business.

Amanda Martin, a regular shopper at that Kroger, expressed her shock and sadness after seeing the video on Facebook. “It was completely heartbreaking. I can’t imagine a parent getting that upset with a child and everybody around them trying to intervene. You never want to put yourself in danger, but obviously they were afraid for the child,” Martin said. “And after watching it, I’m afraid for the child.”

Lizz Shaw, another local mother, shared similar sentiments, stating, “He should be locked up because that’s really hurtful. When I saw the video it really got to me.”

Gwinnett County police, who were alerted to the video shortly after it began circulating online, quickly assigned the case to a detective. Just hours later, Collins was taken into custody and charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

According to the police, the child sustained minor injuries and is currently being cared for by family members. The Department of Family and Child Services has also been notified and is involved in the case.

Collins remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail as the investigation continues.

As the legal process plays out, the public’s attention remains firmly on ensuring that justice is served and that the child involved receives the care and protection they deserve.

