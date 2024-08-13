Erykah Badu, The Isley Brothers, Big Boi Headline Funk Fest 2024 In Atlanta

Erykah Badu, The Isley Brothers, and Big Boi served as headlining acts of Funk Fest 2024. Held at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in South Fulton, a suburb of Atlanta, the two-day event stands as a highlight to festival season.

Produced by Omega 14, Inc, Funk Fest’s summer lineup included Goodie Mob, Donell Jones, Youngbloodz, Carl Thomas, Jon B, and Stokely.

The Isley Brothers closed out the first night (Aug. 10) with a legendary set that included performances of “For The Love of You,” “Voyage to Atlantis,” and “Groove With You.” Ron Isley also performed songs from his Mr. Biggs era such as “Down Low.”

On the second night, hip-hop and soul took over as Youngbloodz, Goodie Mob, and Big Boi provided lessons on the essence of Atlanta rap.

Erykah Badu would bring Afro futuristic vibes to her soulful set, performing songs such as “On & On,” “Next Time,” “Appletree,” and “Tyrone.” She also surprised fans with a special performance of “Liberation” with Big Boi. The song was originally released on OutKast’s classic album, “Aquemini.”

Leonardo Bennett, curator of the South Fulton Summer Concert Series and founder of Omega 14, Inc, shared thoughts on the overall impact of Funk Fest.

“We’ve had the privilege of producing more than 20 concerts at Wolf Creek over the past 12 years, and look forward to partnering with the City of South Fulton to deliver a phenomenal concert season,” said Bennett. “Our goal is to provide a diverse and engaging experience for all attendees, and we’re committed to making this year’s series the best yet. We can’t wait to see everyone at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.”

Photos By: A.R. Shaw

