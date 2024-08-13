‘D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event’ Unveils New Disney Projects

“D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event” presented an extraordinary musical celebration for Disney’s biggest fans. The event unveiled the future for Disney parks, cruise ships and beyond, including the future of storytelling made possible through a groundbreaking collaboration with Epic Games. Major announcements, surprise celebrity guests and special musical performances closed out day two of the mega fan event.

“Disney Experiences is embarking on an accelerated path of ambitious growth and innovation,” said Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro. “With so many great Disney stories to tell, we’re excited to bring an unprecedented number of new projects to life in the near future, whether it be in our theme parks, on our cruise ships or through our partnership with Epic Games in the digital space.”

Among the many announcements were plans for four new cruise ships and details about six new themed lands and areas that will bring guests deeper into the stories they love, including Monsters, Inc., Cars, Indiana Jones, Encanto, Avatar, The Lion King, and the classic Disney Villains fans know and loathe. D’Amaro announced plans for 14 all-new attractions featuring those stories and more, such as The Avengers, Spider-Man, and the first-ever ride-through attraction themed to Coco coming to Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort, inviting guests to join Miguel on a trip through the Land of the Dead. Among the five new shows and nighttime spectaculars coming to Disney parks around the world is “Disney Starlight,” an all-new nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.