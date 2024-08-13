Black Riders Most Affected By Toxic Air Exposure In NYC Subways, New Study Reveals

A new study has unveiled troubling disparities in air quality within New York City’s subway system, highlighting how Black and Hispanic riders are disproportionately exposed to toxic pollutants during their commutes.

The research, conducted by New York University and detailed on August 7, paints a stark picture of the environmental inequities that persist within one of the world’s busiest transit systems.

According to the study, Black subway riders endure 35% more exposure to polluted air compared to their white and Asian counterparts, while Hispanic riders face 23% more exposure.

The disparity is largely attributed to longer commute times and more frequent train transfers, which increase riders’ overall exposure to harmful airborne particles. These particles, trapped within the underground subway system, pose serious health risks, particularly to Black and Hispanic communities who rely heavily on public transportation.

Masoud Ghandehari, a professor of civil and urban engineering at NYU and one of the study’s lead researchers, explained how the subway environment exacerbates the problem. “When the train comes by, all the metal in the bottom of the tunnel gets turned up,” Ghandehari said. “Every time the door opens, concentrations in the train go up because the outdoor environment, the platforms, are higher in concentration.”

The study revealed that the air quality in the subway system is up to 15 times more polluted than what is deemed safe by the World Health Organization.

Ghandehari emphasized that the buildup of toxic dust in the subway tunnels is a significant factor contributing to the problem. “All that dust needs to be cleaned up. It’s all settled in the bottom of the tunnel. So that’s why when a train comes up [to a station], the concentrations shoot up in the air. It churns up everything that’s under,” he said.

While the study’s findings have sparked concern among public health advocates and commuters alike, the response from city officials has been less receptive.

Tim Minton, Communications Director for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), dismissed the study in a statement saying: “This recycled ‘study’ based on years-old ‘data’ has long since been debunked. Every serious person knows transit is the antidote to climate change, the one reason NYC is the greenest city around, and an engine of equity for people of all communities who need an affordable, safe way to get to jobs, schools, and opportunities of every kind.”

Despite the MTA’s rebuttal, the study has reignited debates about environmental justice and the need for targeted interventions to protect the health of vulnerable communities. For Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, who are already disproportionately affected by health disparities, the findings serve as yet another reminder of the systemic inequities that pervade the city’s infrastructure.

As New York City continues to grapple with the challenges of public health and environmental sustainability, the study’s authors hope their research will lead to meaningful change.

“We can’t ignore the fact that our subway system, while essential, is also a source of significant harm to those who rely on it the most,” Ghandehari said. “It’s time to prioritize the health of all New Yorkers by addressing these environmental hazards head-on.”

About Post Author