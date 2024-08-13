Ayesha Curry Tears Up During Tense Interaction With Police In Paris: Video

Photo: Getty Images

Video shows Ayesha Curry, wife of basketball star Steph Curry, tearing up during a tense interaction with police in Paris after Team USA’s gold-winning game against France.

According to video from the Hollywood Fix, Ayesha, Sonya Curry, the basketball star’s mother, and Steph’s Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green appeared to engage with police while they were trying to return to their car after Saturday’s (August 10) game.

Ayesha was carrying her youngest son, Caius, while Sonya confronted officers who apparently wouldn’t let them get to their vehicle.

“Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from,” Sonya told the officers while pointing at a location. “They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

A man in the video, who appeared to be translating the conversation between police and the Currys, said “the president” was coming by, “so nobody’s allowed to cross the street right now until he’s passed.” French President Emmanuel Macron attended Saturday’s game, where Team USA defeated France and earned the gold medal.

At one point during the interaction, Green suggested that police hit the Currys’ baby.

“So even after you hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” Green asked the officers.

It’s unclear how the situation ended between the police and the Currys.

The incident came after the family and Green watched Steph put up 24 points in Team USA’s 98-87 win against France.

“I’ve seen that from Steph a few times, but it never gets old,” Team USA and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “It’s a global game with a lot of great players, but we still feel we have the greatest players. They were all so unselfish throughout this whole thing, through all the noise, all the pressure. We might be the only team in the world whose fans are ashamed of them if they get a silver medal, and that’s the pressure we face.

“But our players — and you saw Steph — they love the pressure. They appreciate this atmosphere, and they were fantastic.”