Isaac Hayes’ Estate Demands $3 Million From Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of Songs

Music often plays a major role at political rallies. Politicians use music to create more exuberant atmosphere before or after speeches. However, political campaigns must ask for permission before using music that’s licensed.

The Trump campaign has allegedly used music from R&B legend Isaac Hayes without authorization and his estate is demanding that the former president pay up.

In a letter issued by the Hayes estate over the weekend, the family wants Trump to pay $3 million and cease playing the songs at his rallies. From 2022 to 2024, the estate says Trump infringed on the copyrights of Hayes’ catalogue 134 times. Trump often uses “Hold On, I’m Coming” when at his rallies. The song was performed by Sam & Dave and written by Hayes.

If demands are not met, the will “take all legal action required to enforce the infringed upon intellectual property rights, including but not limited to sending third party take down requests and/or federal litigation.”

Hayes’ son, Atlanta nativer Isaac Hayes III, took aim at Trump on social media. “Donald Trump epitomizes a lack of integrity and class,” Hayes wrote. “Not only through his continuous use of my father’s music without permission but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric,” Hayes III wrote. “This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it.”

The Hayes estate is not the only musicians who are upset with the Trump campaign for unauthorized use of songs. Over the weekend, Celine Dion blasted Trump for using her song, “My Heart Will Go On.”

“In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” Dion wrote. “And really, that song?”

