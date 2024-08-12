Exclusive: How Comcast’s Olympic-Themed Field Day Championed Students From Boyce L. Ansley School

In a heartwarming display of community engagement, Comcast recently hosted an Olympic-themed field day for the students at Boyce L. Ansley School.

The event, held at the Girls Inc. facility, was more than just a day of fun and games—it was a celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic spirit, a commitment to educational equity, and a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of community support.

The day was filled with excitement, from lively Olympic-themed activities to a special watch party showcasing highlights of the Olympic Games on Comcast’s Peacock platform. But the real highlight of the day came with a surprise that left students and staff alike beaming with joy: every single student in attendance received a brand-new laptop, courtesy of Comcast.

As part of Comcast’s ongoing Project UP initiative, which aims to advance digital equity and ensure that communities have access to high-quality internet, the event was a perfect embodiment of the company’s mission. Mike McArdle, Comcast Senior Vice President, Big South, shared the company’s vision behind the event:

“This event is Olympic-themed because we’re the exclusive sponsor and distributor of all the Olympic content. But beyond that, this is about supporting a unique partner in the community. The Boyce L. Ansley School, which serves displaced, homeless, or recently homeless children, is doing incredible work. We wanted to create an opportunity for these students to have some fun, be engaged, and also recognize the importance of digital equity.”

The event kicked off with a few remarks from McArdle and Ray James, the head of Boyce L. Ansley School, setting the tone for a day filled with Olympic-themed activities designed to keep the students engaged and inspired. The watch party allowed students to experience Olympic highlights in real-time.

But it was the laptop giveaway that truly made the day unforgettable. “We’re giving out laptops to every single student that attends,” McArdle revealed, adding that the goal was to ensure these students have the means to connect online, both through the high-speed Wi-Fi provided at their school and at local lift zones. “Given the unique mission of their school, this is a huge boost to their infrastructure and making sure their students have the means to get connected.”

For McArdle, the event was more than just a corporate initiative; it was a deeply personal experience. He emphasized the importance of investing in young people and providing them with opportunities to succeed. “I know when people invest and give you opportunities, what young people can do with it,” he said. “At minimum, I want the students and staff to see us differently and see that we’re invested and willing to support in unique ways.”

As the day drew to a close, the impact of Comcast’s Olympic-themed field day was evident in the smiles of the students, the gratitude of the teachers, and the sense of community that permeated the event.

It was a powerful reminder that when businesses invest in their communities, the results can be truly transformative.

“We’re not just here to run fiber and make great networks and deliver great internet. It’s about connecting communities and investing back,” McArdle said. “We want people to see us as more than just a cable company. We are an innovative technology company bringing entertainment and connectivity to communities all around the country, and specifically right here in metro Atlanta.”

For the students of Boyce L. Ansley School, the day was a celebration of possibility, a testament to the power of community, and a reminder that with the right support, they can rise above their challenges and achieve greatness—just like the Olympians they celebrated.

