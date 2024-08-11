Blessings In A Backpack Appoints Atlanta Resident Tiffany Brown To Board Of Directors

Blessings in a Backpack, the only national organization solely dedicated to feeding kids on the weekend, has appointed Tiffany Brown of Atlanta, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal’s Corporate Performance Improvement division, as the board’s newest member.

“I envision a world where no child ever goes to bed hungry,” said Brown. “This isn’t just a dream—it’s a commitment that aligns perfectly with the mission of Blessings. I’m incredibly excited to partner with Blessings to transform this vision into reality. Together, we aim to amplify our impact nationwide, increasing the number of food-insecure children we feed by focusing on tangible results, one community at a time.”

Brown joined Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) in April 2023, where she is the managing director and the North American solution leader for the CFO Services practice within A&M’s Corporate Performance Improvement division. In her role, Brown partners with Fortune 1000 companies to architect and execute transformational initiatives that fuel growth, right-size costs and create high-performing organizations.

Brown has over 25 years of experience as a trusted advisor and delivery partner to C-suite executives, working closely with clients across the consumer package goods, retail, financial services, telecommunication, high-tech and resources sectors. She has experience developing next-generation solutions focused on finance strategy and transformation, reporting and analytics, enterprise data management, finance organization design, digital finance technologies and process optimization.

Before joining A&M, Brown spent more than 21 years with consultant service company Accenture, serving in various leadership roles involving growth, strategy, and diversity and inclusion.

Brown earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Business Administration from the Smeal College of Business at Penn State University. Her community involvement includes previously serving on the National Center for Civil and Human Rights board

“Tiffany brings an extensive and impressive background in finance, advising and technology to our board of directors,” said Erin Kerr, CEO of Blessings in a Backpack. “She is an accomplished professional with more than two decades of experience that will provide invaluable expertise to our team. We are proud to welcome her and confident her support will help advance our mission.”

Along with Brown, Blessings in a Backpack also announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Tucker of Kentucky, deputy commissioner and chief equity officer for the Kentucky Department of Education, and Scott Whicker of Michigan, senior vice president and president of Molex’s Transportation Innovative Solutions Division, to its National Board of Directors.

Blessings in a Backpack is governed by the National Board of Directors, comprised of volunteer corporate, civic, and community leaders who make up the 16-member board. The board’s primary responsibilities are governance oversight, fiduciary accountability, and providing strategic direction of organizational priorities through collaborative engagement with the senior leadership team.

In the United States, one in five kids relies on their school’s free and reduced-price meal program to provide the nourishment they need to learn and grow. During the 2022–2023 school year, Blessings in a Backpack provided over 3.3 million hunger-free weekends for children nationwide in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

