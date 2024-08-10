Yung Miami Opens Up About Diddy And City Girls In New Episode Of ‘Caresha Please’

Season two of “Caresha Please” kicked off with Yung Miami having a candid conversation with Saucy Santana. During the interview, Yung Miami shares insight on Diddy, the future of City Girls, and what’s next in her journey.

When asked about the allegations surrounding Diddy, Yung Miami revealed that she had not experienced abuse during their relationship.

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time,” she said. “I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.”

She continued, “People feel like I was Diddy’s biggest cheerleader and I made him my brand. And I feel like Diddy was on brand for me,” she said. “I met him when he was in another era. I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive. He was getting the (2023 MTV VMAs) Global Icon Award, the (2022 BET Awards) lifetime achievement award, the key to the city…He had a new album that was coming out, so I was celebrating him with the world. And I just feel like everybody’s trying to crucify me for it,” Yung Miami continued. “I was just celebrating when the world was celebrating him, so why am I being crucified, or why am I being separated?”

Detavio Samuels shared thoughts on the return of “Caresha Please.”

“I’m thrilled to announce the return of the #1 show for the culture, Caresha Please, to the #1 media platform for the culture, REVOLT,” said Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “Caresha is a singular and unique voice that has taken the world by storm, and we expect nothing less as she makes her triumphant return.”

