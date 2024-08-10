TOUR Championship Announces Alana Sims, Nigel Youmans As 2024 HOPE Tee Shot Honorees

The TOUR Championship announced its 2024 HOPE Tee Shot honorees, with First Tee – Metro Atlanta members Alana Sims and Nigel Youmans selected to each hit the opening tee shots at the TOUR Championship on Aug. 29, moments before the PGA TOUR’s 30 best players begin the first round of competition.

As part of this tournament tradition, both honorees also receive a $5,000 scholarship on behalf of TOUR Championship Proud Partner Accenture.

“The HOPE Tee Shot exemplifies all that makes the TOUR Championship unique to Atlanta,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “The desire to create opportunities for the community and its youth is something this event and our partners have taken to heart. The HOPE Tee Shot has become a cherished tradition, and one of the most exciting moments during championship week. We’re thankful to our partners at Accenture that the impact of that moment will be felt long after these honorees step off the tee.”

Since 2008, the TOUR Championship has recognized members of First Tee – Metro Atlanta who exemplify the “HOPE” that continues to build in the East Lake community and throughout Atlanta. Each year, both honorees emerge from an intense selection process comprised of a golf competition, essay contest, and interviews with tournament leadership. Sims, 17, and Youmans, 16, will be honored during the HOPE Tee Shot Ceremony on Aug. 29 on the first tee of East Lake Golf Club.

“It has been such a pleasure witnessing the phenomenal leadership and golf skills that the students have gained from being a part of First Tee – Metro Atlanta. We are proud to be a partner in supporting the upcoming generation of leaders,” stated Chloe Barzey, Client Account Lead and Atlanta Office Managing Director of Accenture. “A huge congratulations to Alana and Nigel on this accomplishment. I am so excited to watch them hit the ceremonial first tee shot to kick off the tournament.”

Alana Sims Sims, a rising junior at Riverwood International Charter School, has been a member of First Tee – Metro Atlanta for six years. Throughout her golf career, Alana has relied on her commitment to Integrity – one of First Tee’s Nine Core Values – which has helped prepare her for the HOPE Tee Shot. Her emphasis on Integrity has earned her the respect from peers, deepened her sense of self-worth and accountability, and taught her that winning is not just about the result, but the journey and ethical choices made to get there. Off the golf course, Sims can be found using her artistic abilities to create stunning ceramics or watching her favorite player, Collin Morikawa, compete on the PGA TOUR.

Nigel Youmans Youmans, a rising junior at Arabia Mountain High School, has been envisioning his chance to hit the HOPE Tee Shot ever since he began his golf career at the First Tee in 2021. Nigel has leaned on Perseverance – another one of First Tee’s Nine Core Values – and his ability to press on when things don’t turn out the way one hoped. His understanding that although there will be obstacles and setbacks in life, the ability to persevere helps to overcome them. Youmans’ favorite PGA TOUR players are Tiger Woods and Morikawa, and he looks up to his parents as the most influential people in his life.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Alana and Nigel represent our chapter as the 2024 HOPE Tee Shot honorees,” said Jenae Jenkins, Executive Director of First Tee – Metro Atlanta. “Their growth in the program has been tremendous to watch, and their efforts to get to this point is what the HOPE Tee Shot represents. As we celebrate our 25th year of service and positive impact in the Metro Atlanta community, Alana and Nigel are the latest examples of what can happen when we use golf as the foundation to help the next generation grow into game changers in our communities. We are extremely grateful to the TOUR Championship and their Proud Partners Accenture, Coca-Cola, and Southern Company for sharing their platform with two deserving young people.”

