DTLR Teams Up With NCAA Basketball Champion Raven Johnson For Back-To-School Giveaway In Atlanta

DTLR teamed up with NCAA Basketball Champion and Southwest, Atlanta native, Raven Johnson to give back to the community.

Held on Aug. 9, Johnson joined DTLR to host a backpack giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club Center for a New Generation. As part of the event, 100 backpacks were filled with essential school supplies and distributed to local students.

Additionally, DTLR and Johnson made a $10,000 charitable donation to support the club’s programs. This event is the second installment of a three-part giveback series powered by DTLR, showcasing Johnson’s commitment to giving back to her hometown community.

Johnson, who attended Westlake High School, is not only a star on the court but also an advocate for youth empowerment in Southwest Atlanta.

“Coming back home to give back to the community that raised me is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m excited to partner with DTLR to make an impact right here where it all started,” said Johnson.

This event will culminate in a finale on Aug. 10 with a free defensive skills basketball mini-camp at the Sandtown Park Recreation Center in Southwest Atlanta. The camp, also hosted by Johnson, will offer young athletes the chance to learn from one of the best, while also encouraging them to stay active and engaged.

“DTLR is honored to partner with Raven Johnson to support the youth of Southwest Atlanta,” said Michael Smoak, spokesperson for DTLR. “This giveaway and mini-camp reflect our ongoing commitment to uplifting communities and creating opportunities for young people.”

Johnson played a key role in helping the South Carolina Gamecocks win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Championship. She gained national acclaim for her stellar defense on Caitlin Clark in the title game.

