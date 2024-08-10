Atlanta Black Men’s Wellness Day To Take Place At Morehouse: Here’s What You Should Know

The African American Male Wellness Agency recently announced its annual Atlanta Black Men’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Morehouse College Public Health Sciences Institute.

For the past 5 years, Black Men’s Wellness Day Atlanta has been an annual event that features a 5K walk/run and health screenings for Black men. The goal is to get as many Black men as possible to participate in free onsite health screenings that measure their blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, HIV, STD/STI, prostate cancer, and more.

“We do this every year to save the lives of Black men,” said Keith Dobbins, the Atlanta Coordinator for African American Male Wellness Agency Atlanta. “If you save a Black man’s life you save his family. When you save the family you save the community. And that’s what we’re all about, affecting massive change through the health of Black men.”

For the 2024 Atlanta Black Men’s Wellness Day, Greg Clay, City of Atlanta Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, is serving as the 2024 Honorary Chair.

“I am extremely excited to lead this annual effort here in Atlanta, as we work to impact health disparities, along with other issues, in my role with the city on a daily basis,” Clay said. “This proactive movement is a true depiction of Atlanta’s Group Project, working together to fight our community’s biggest challenges facing Black men.”

Also, serving as local Atlanta ambassadors for the 2024 Atlanta Black Men’s Wellness Day are:

Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson (District 68)

Georgia Rep. Eric Bell, II (District 75)

Tony Terry, R&B recording artist

Ovie Mughelli, former Atlanta Falcons, healthcare consultant

Rafiq Ahmad, former president of 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta

Merlin Knight, vice president, Greater South Fulton Chamber of Commerce

Jared C. Fields, chairman, Mirror 100 Mentoring Program of 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta

Dr. Parion Alexander, Board Certified Physician Assistant, The Family Health Centers of Georgia

J. Levesnton Bell II, vice president of mental health & wellness, The AON Initiative

Langston Longley, Principal, Scott Elementary School

Hamilton Abbott, youth ambassador

Last year, Black Men’s Wellness Day attracted over 1,500 people who received free health screenings and participated in the festivities. Morehouse School of Medicine is returning this year as a partner to conduct the health screenings.

“Black Men’s Wellness Day in Atlanta is more than just an event- it’s a movement toward health equity and empowerment for African American men,” said Kenny R. Hampton, president of the African American Male Wellness Agency. “By addressing the health disparities that disproportionately affect our community, we are not only improving individual lives but also strengthening families and communities. Our mission is to provide the tools and resources necessary for Black men to lead healthier, longer lives and this event is crucial to making that vision a reality.”

Since 2004, The National African American Male Wellness Agency (The AA Wellness Agency) has produced a 5K Walk & Run in over 15 cities as an awareness campaign to spotlight the fact that Black Men die on average 12 years earlier than their white counterparts. For 20 years, the AA Wellness Agency has worked to save Black men’s lives, close the health gap and help Black men to live longer from preventable diseases.

In addition to the 5K walk/run and free onsite health screenings, The 2024 Atlanta Black Men’s Wellness Day will also feature live entertainment and family-friendly fun, which includes an area specifically for kids.

Sponsors for the 2024 Atlanta Black Men’s Wellness Day include Johnson & Johnson, CareSource, Genentech, Kaiser Permanente, Kroger Delivery, Care Access, and Inside Edge Consulting.

