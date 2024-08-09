Jagged Edge Performs At Empify’s WealthBuilders Weekend As CEO Ashley M. Fox Celebrates $6.1 Million In Community Investments

When Ashley M. Fox walked away from a promising career on Wall Street, many questioned her choice. But for Fox, it was a leap of faith grounded in purpose—a decision that has since transformed the lives of countless individuals through her company, Empify.

Today, as the CEO and founder of Empify, a fintech brand with a mission to make financial education accessible to all, Fox has proven that her bold move was not just a personal triumph but a victory for communities historically excluded from wealth-building opportunities.

Empify, a blend of “empower” and “modify,” embodies Fox’s vision of empowering people to change their financial destinies. Through her work, she has facilitated nearly $10 million dollars in stock market investments since 2017, a remarkable feat for a company born out of the desire to make investing knowledge accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

The recent WealthBuilders Weekend Conference in Atlanta was a testament to Fox’s impact and the growing influence of Empify.

Over 4 days, community members, financial experts, and entrepreneurs came together to celebrate a landmark achievement—$6.1 million dollars invested by individuals who, just a few years ago, might have considered such a feat out of reach.

The event was not just a celebration of financial achievement but a gathering of like-minded individuals and industry heavyweights who share Fox’s vision.

Day 2 of the conference featured a special performance by legendary R&B group Jagged Edge at The WealthBuilder’s Millions Party. The following day, the Millionaire Mindset Summit brought together some of the financial industry’s most respected figures, including John Jones, SVP of Nareit; Ryan Smith, Executive VP of Atlanta Life Insurance; and Brian Moran, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Speaker, and Coach.

Reflecting on the success of the WealthBuilders Weekend, the former Wall Street analyst says: “I left from our Wealth Builder Weekend with a full heart. Seeing everyone in person was amazing! Your smiles, the hugs, the special moments – It was such an amazing feeling!”

Furthermore, in a recent twelve-week curriculum, the Empify CEO led over 100 graduates to collectively invest $1,600,657, creating $11.6 million in generational wealth and generating $55,000 in passive income.

These numbers are not just statistics; they are a testament to the power of education and the impact of Fox’s work. Her partnership with the Community College of Philadelphia resulted in a 380% increase in investment knowledge among graduates. 95% of those students became new investors.

Empify is making one thing abundantly clear: they are leading the charge with a vision to empower communities to build wealth with both their minds and their bank accounts.

As Fox continues to pave the way for a new generation of wealth builders, her story serves as a powerful reminder that with the right education and support, anyone can take control of their financial future.

For more information about Empify, visit their website here.

About Post Author