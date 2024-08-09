Go DJ! 5 Things You Should Know About The Top DJs Performing At Afro Nation Detroit

The art of dee jaying plays a key role in Afrobeats culture. During Afro Nation 2024, several DJs with international acclaim will take the stage during the two-day festival (Aug. 17-18) which will be held at the historic Bedrock’s Douglass site in Detroit.

DJs featured will include Sarz, Juls, Nana Kwabena, Jae Murphy, Sky Jetta, and more.

Here five things you should know about the top DJs performing at Afro Nation 2024.

Sarz

The Nigerian producer/DJ made a name for himself during the 2010s by performing on big stages in America and London. But his biggest connection to the world of pop music came after Beyoncé used elements of his produced track “Maradona,” for her “Find Your Way Back.” Sarz has also produced hits for Wizkid (“Energy”) and Asake and Gunna (“Happiness”).

Juls

Born in East London, Juls began making beats in 2007 after being influenced by J Dilla, Swizz Beatz, and Just Blaze. More recently, Juls has helped to craft the sound of rising artist Mr Eazi. He’s produced hit songs “Bankulize,” “Skin Tight,” and “Hollup.”

Nana Kwabena

Nana produced the smash hit “Classic Man” by Jidenna, a song which lifted him into stardom. He has since worked with prominent artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, John Legend, Kanye, and Rick Ross.

Jae Murphy

A Howard University grad, Jae Murphy has performed on several prominent stages including “Good Morning America,” “NFL Thanksgiving Day Game,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He’s also worked with artists such as The Game, Jason Derulo, and Eric Bellinger.

Sky Jetta

A Detroit native, Sky Jetta is an international DJ/producer. She’s performed at major festivals such as Lollapalooza, A3C, Lyrical Lemonade, and Rolling Loud. And she’s partnered with brands such as Foot-Locker, Jordan Brand, Google, H&M, and Red Bull.

Artists who will perform at Afro Nation 2024 include Rema, PartyNextDoor, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Kash Doll, Amaarae, Ruger, King Promise, Scorpion Kings, Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys, DBN Gogo, Kelvin Momo, TXC, Kamo Mphela, 2WoBunnies, and DJ Moma.

For more information visit Afro Nation 2024.

