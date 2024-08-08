‘Run With Maud’ Honors Ahmaud Arbery’s Legacy In A Virtual 5K

In a powerful move to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery and to promote unity and safety in the running community, the “Run with Maud” 5K will go virtual this August.

This event offers an opportunity for participants from around the globe to celebrate Arbery’s life and legacy, ensuring that his story continues to inspire and bring about positive change.

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was tragically killed while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood in 2020, in a crime that shocked the nation and spurred widespread calls for racial justice. His death highlighted the dangers faced by Black individuals in everyday activities and fueled the Black Lives Matter protests of that year.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation was established by his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, with a mission to create safe spaces where Black boys can run freely and to improve their mental and physical well-being.

“Nothing will ever make up for losing Maud, who lost his life while running to ease his mind,” Cooper-Jones said in a press release. “But if his death can help us find ways to create safe spaces where Black boys can run freely without fear to improve their mental and physical well-being, his legacy will live on.”

Last year, the inaugural Run with Maud 5K, organized in partnership with the Atlanta Track Club, saw an impressive turnout. Over 1,200 participants took to the streets of Atlanta, while an additional 2,000 runners from nine different countries joined the event virtually.

The foundation successfully raised over $200,000 through this initiative, which has been channeled into programs supporting racial justice, academic scholarships for Brunswick High School students, and the Youth Experience event.

This year, the decision to go fully virtual allows for even broader participation. Runners and walkers from all corners of the world can unite in spirit and purpose, demonstrating their commitment to making running a safe and inclusive activity for everyone.

Rich Kenah, CEO of the Atlanta Track Club, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “Atlanta Track Club is proud to have organized the first Run with Maud 5K last year, and the city of Atlanta was proud to host it. But going fully virtual is the best way we know to allow runners and walkers from around the world to join hands to show their commitment to make running safe for everyone.”

Participants in Atlanta will have a special opportunity to meet with Cooper-Jones and a surprise guest following the 5K. Registration for the virtual run costs $20, and participants can purchase a commemorative “Run With Maud” t-shirt to further support the cause. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation’s ongoing efforts to foster safe, inclusive communities and provide educational opportunities.

The virtual format of this year’s run symbolizes the universal appeal and urgency of its mission. By participating, individuals not only honor Ahmaud Arbery’s memory but also contribute to a global conversation about racial justice and the right to move freely without fear.

As the world prepares to lace up their running shoes and hit the virtual pavement, the spirit of Ahmaud Arbery will be remembered and celebrated. His story continues to inspire change and promote safety in the running community, ensuring that his legacy endures.

Join the movement this August, run with Maud, and be part of a global effort to create a safer, more inclusive world for everyone. For more information or to sign up, visit their website here.

About Post Author