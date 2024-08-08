Rep. Cori Bush Loses Democratic Primary In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush has lost her Democratic primary, NBC News reports.

According to the outlet, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell defeated Bush to become the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Bush, a member of the progressive “squad” of lawmakers, was a vocal critic of the Israeli government and the response to the Hamas attacks in October. Pro-Israel super PAC United Democracy Project allocated nearly $9 million in funding to attack Bush and boost Bell in ad campaigns. Bell was initially running for Senate but later decided to challenge Bush following the Hamas attacks on Israel.

“I’ll be a progressive member of Congress, but I’m also going to be a practical member of Congress,” Bell said in a statement ahead of the primary. “I recognize that we can’t get anything done without majorities, and so that means we need to work with our fellow Democrats up there, and we also when we can reach across the aisle and work with folks to get things done for this region and for this country.”

Before Tuesday’s (August 6) vote, Bush suggested she would continue pursuing politics regardless of the primary outcome.

“One thing I don’t do is go away,” Bush said.

“The thing is it’s not about me. So do we have a ‘Medicare for All’ right now? No. And so what happens on Aug. 6, it’s not going to be delivered that day,” she added. “So then that means that I still have to work for those things. I’m in the community, and I’m trying to have change for the community. And so I won’t stop just because of a title change.”