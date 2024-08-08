Exclusive: Pinky Cole Hayes Dishes On Her New Role As REVOLT’s First Ever Creative Visionary In Residence

Renowned entrepreneur, CEO, and philanthropist Pinky Cole Hayes has added another impressive title to her resume: REVOLT’s inaugural Creative Visionary in Residence.

Known for her groundbreaking ventures like Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and American Sesh, Hayes is bringing her unique creative flair and business acumen to the leading Black-owned multimedia company.

Her new appointment marks the launch of the company’s Creative Visionary in Residence program, which aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the creative community. Throughout the year, REVOLT will partner with one to two creators to develop ideas that reflect the diverse voices and experiences of the culture.

For Cole Hayes, she’s built an impressive multi-million dollar empire through her innovative and culture-defining brands. Consistently demonstrating how she pushes boundaries and challenges norms, aligning seamlessly with REVOLT’s mission to reshape the narrative of Black people globally.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Pinky Cole Hayes shared her excitement about the new role. “This is probably one of the most fun opportunities I’ve had in a long time,” she said. “I am a true creative at heart. I like to create, build out ideas, and give people ideas. I like to utilize my brain muscle to come up with billion-dollar brands, and I get to do that with REVOLT. My role is to support them with big ideas and help execute them. It’s the perfect mosh pit of an opportunity based on all of the experience that I already have.”

The Slutty Vegan owner’s journey to this role began with her shooting her shot, as she always does. “I met with Detavio Samuels, and I said, ‘You need me, and I need you. Let’s make some magic happen.’ The timing was perfect, and now we’re making incredible things together.”

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels says: “Pinky has always been committed to making a positive impact on Black communities and building successful brands in unconventional spaces, which perfectly aligns with our values and makes us look forward to the transformative work we’re doing together.”

Cole Hayes’ shared how her entrepreneurial journey has shaped her approach to creative projects, emphasizing the need for big thinking and bold ideas. “You have to be a big thinker,” she explained. “If you think and it doesn’t make you think bigger, it’s not big enough. Having that big thinker mindset allows you to stretch yourself and come up with ideas that people can love and appreciate. Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and American Sesh are all big thinker ideas. I’m really stretching myself with REVOLT because it’s my first time doing something like this. I’m paving the way for other creatives to work in this capacity with REVOLT.”

The American Sesh creator also highlighted some of the key elements needed in producing and creating diverse content. “You have to make content that is universal to all people,” she said. “People should be able to see themselves in what is created. I’m very intentional about that with my current businesses, and I’ll be driving that message home at REVOLT. REVOLT is not a one-trick pony; there’s a wide audience that consumes its content. We want to make content that reflects that diversity.”

Having previously collaborated with the media company as a judge on “Bet on Black,” Cole Hayes has gained insights into the challenges and opportunities facing Black entrepreneurs.

“We don’t know what we don’t know, which is why it’s important to support Black entrepreneurs with resources, knowledge, and education. Funding is not readily available in our communities. I’m showing people that it is possible to succeed and helping to educate Black entrepreneurs on the importance of having their books clean and businesses in order,” Cole Hayes stated.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the restaurateur’s advice is straightforward: “If you want to be a disruptor, you have to disrupt. If you’re scared, go to church. Entrepreneurship is one big chess game, and you have to know how to play. If you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly bear. Stay hungry, do what others say you can’t do, and make the impossible possible. That mindset will help you succeed.”

Already, Cole Hayes has a clear vision for REVOLT’s future. “We’re working on some exciting projects, including award shows and short-form content. Some of these will premiere during REVOLT World this fall. I want to be known as the person who brings value to everything I touch. My goal is to shape media and experiences so that we, as Black people, are always seen in the best light.”

As Pinky Cole Hayes settles into her new role as the brand’s first ever Creative Visionary in Residence, she is poised to shape the cultural landscape and ensure that REVOLT continues to empower and inspire creators worldwide.

About Post Author