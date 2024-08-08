Exclusive: Curators Of ‘Unplugged For Self-Care’ Exhibit Invite You To Unplug For National Wellness Month

The Mable House Arts Center in Mableton, Georgia is set to host an extraordinary museum exhibit that promises to be more than just a visual feast. Unplugged for Self-Care, an initiative that merges the worlds of art, music, and mental wellness will open its doors on August 8, 2024 and run through September 19, 2024. The event coincides with National Wellness Month.

The exhibit aims to create a sanctuary for introspection, renewal, and self-love, offering a transformative experience that encourages visitors to prioritize their mental well-being.

Lisa Yolanda George, founder and CEO of ConnectingYOUto Public Relations Corp. and the creator of Unplugged for Self-Care says: “I’ve been very aware of the fact that strong people are a hidden population, and so I tend to pay a lot of attention to us. In my own life, I’m always encouraging, motivating and encouraging people to unplug.”

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, she explains: “I knew one thing would probably be ignored, at least at the beginning, was people’s mental awareness or mental health. And so I try to direct attention to that,” George said.

The exhibit is not only a celebration of artistic expression but also a deeply personal project for George, who dedicated this exhibit to her late mother. “This vision came to me two, three years ago,” George shared. “And over the last year, I got into the planned part of it. I wasn’t expecting my mom not to be here, so I thought it was appropriate to dedicate it to her. A lot of what I am is because of her.”

Unplugged for Self-Care is a response to the alarming mental health statistics that have emerged in recent years. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 22.8% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2021, representing 1 in 5 adults. Even more concerning is the fact that suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 10-14 and 25-34 in the same year.

These stark realities underscore the urgent need for initiatives that foster mental wellness, particularly in communities where stigma and lack of access to care often prevent individuals from seeking help.

The exhibit features an impressive lineup of contributors, including Hollywood sensation Myles Truitt, Grammy-nominated artist Will Downing, and award-winning singer Ayanna Gregory. Truitt, known for his roles in hit series like “Queen Sugar” and “Stranger Things,” is not only a distinguished actor and producer but also a passionate advocate for mental health.

His involvement in Unplugged for Self-Care is deeply personal, as he and his mother, Danielle Jackson, have created an exhibit that reflects their own journey through the challenges of mental wellness.

Jackson, a talent manager and founder of JT Talent Management, spoke candidly about the importance of creating safe spaces for young people, particularly young Black men, to express their emotions and struggles. Jackson recounted times in her son’s career when they were gone for four or five months at a time saying, “I’m sure that’s a hard thing for a 12-13-year-old boy to go through. But I made sure that his space was comfortable and that he felt non-judged. That’s definitely what we have to do, especially with our sons. They need to feel free to say things without fear or judgment,” Jackson said.

For Truitt, prioritizing mental health has been a journey of self-discovery. “I’ve recently stopped smoking and drinking,” he revealed. “And I feel like that’s a big part of this generation right now—to cope with things. I take time out of my day just to reflect and just be with myself. There are so many distractions… Sometimes you have to put the phone down and take time for yourself.”

The creative trio also touched on the topic of therapy and the impactful role it plays. “Therapy is not an option. It’s a necessity in the Black community,” says Jackson. “I’ve had a couple of our friends that have trust issues and it has a lot to do with the Black community.”

She adds: “Remember that people are bound by it. You are paying these people. This is a service just like you get your teeth cleaned. Just like you get your nails done. It is self care.”

The Unplugged for Self-Care exhibit offers visitors a unique opportunity to disconnect from the noise of everyday life and reconnect with themselves in a meaningful way. Through an array of thought-provoking installations, interactive experiences, and artistic expressions, the immersive experience is designed to be both healing and empowering, encouraging visitors to take the first steps toward making self-care a priority.

As National Wellness Month shines a spotlight on the importance of self-care, the Unplugged for Self-Care exhibit arrives at a crucial time. It serves as a reminder that mental health is not just a personal responsibility but a collective one. By creating spaces where people can feel safe to express their emotions, seek support, and practice self-care, we can begin to address the mental health crisis that affects so many.

In the words of Lisa George, “We’re not just here to avoid the bad things—we’re here to live the good things.” The Unplugged for Self-Care exhibit embodies this philosophy, offering a space for healing, reflection, and renewal. It is an invitation to pause, unplug, and reconnect with the most important person in your life—you.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this transformative exhibit at the Mable House Arts Center. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, solace, or simply a moment of peace, Unplugged for Self-Care is sure to leave you feeling empowered, inspired, and renewed. For more information, visit their website here.

