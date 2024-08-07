The Carr Report: Retirement planning mistakes you should avoid

When you think of retirement, you think of a life of ease and luxury, traveling the world, and having fun in the sun. That’s the retirement image we see in movies and magazines.

Think about the people you know who are retired. Is that the life they’re living? For the vast majority of retirees, the answer is an emphatic no! Many retirees struggle or barely get by financially in retirement because they failed to avoid making one or more of these retirement planning mistakes.

If you desire to live a fulfilling retirement, free of financial stress, a life of ease and luxury, traveling the world and having fun in the sun, here are some retirement planning mistakes you should avoid.

Mistake 1: Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Many people spend more time planning vacations than planning for retirement, leading to insufficient savings when they finally retire. To avoid this, start planning and saving as early as possible. By your mid-to-late 40s, work with a certified financial planner to ensure you’re on track. If you’re behind, consider working longer to save more or reducing living expenses to increase savings. Downsizing your home can also make a big difference. Start planning now for a comfortable future.

Mistake 2: Not Being Debt-Free Before Retirement

Entering retirement with debt can be a significant burden, making it difficult to pay off loans and mortgages without a steady paycheck. This financial stress can limit your ability to enjoy retirement. Prioritize being debt-free before retiring to avoid these issues. Imagine retiring without credit card, car, or mortgage payments, and the peace of mind that comes with it. Plan your retirement income to ensure you can cover your costs, and work towards a debt-free retirement for a secure and fulfilling life.

Mistake 3: Ignoring Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans

Only 52 percent of Americans contribute to their employer-sponsored retirement plans, like 401(k)s, missing a significant opportunity. Investing in your 401(k) now, even with small amounts, can make a huge difference. Many employers offer matching contributions, essentially free money for your retirement. According to Ramsey Solutions, 79 percent of millionaires became wealthy by investing in these plans, highlighting the importance of consistent, long-term investing. Start participating in your employer’s retirement plan today to secure your future.

Mistake 4: Failing to Diversify Investments

Putting all your retirement savings in one type of investment is risky and can lead to significant stress and poor decision-making during market volatility. The key to a successful investment strategy is diversification, which balances risk and reward by distributing your portfolio among different asset classes like stocks, bonds, and cash. This approach considers your goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon, aiming to optimize risk-adjusted returns. Diversifying your portfolio can help reduce risk and improve long-term returns.

Mistake 5: Underestimating Healthcare Costs

Ignoring healthcare costs in your retirement plan can lead to major financial surprises. A 65-year-old couple retiring now might need around $315,000 just for medical expenses, not including long-term care. To prepare, familiarize yourself with Medicare benefits, consider long-term care insurance, and save more than you think you’ll need. Utilizing a health savings account offers a triple-tax benefit. Staying informed about potential future medical expenses can save you stress and ensure your retirement is everything you dreamed of.

Mistake 6: Relying Too Heavily on Social Security

Social security is designed to replace about 40 percent of an average worker’s pre-retirement earnings. However, living on just 40 percent of your current income can be challenging. The average monthly social security benefit in 2024 is around $1,800, which may not cover all your expenses. Historically, retirement was supported by pensions, social security, and personal savings, but pensions are now rare. Relying too heavily on social security is risky due to rising costs and potential future changes. Diversify your retirement savings with 401(k)s, IRAs and personal investments to ensure financial stability and flexibility.

Mistake 7: Tapping Into Retirement Funds Prematurely

Retirement plans have rules, incentives and provisions like tax advantages, employer matches, automated enrollment, and automatic escalation to encourage contributions. However, life emergencies can tempt you to dip into retirement funds early, reducing the amount available later. Avoid using retirement funds for anything other than their intended purpose to ensure you have sufficient savings when you retire.

Mistake 8: Not Reviewing Your Retirement Plan Regularly

Your retirement plan needs regular checkups. Life circumstances change, and so should your retirement plan. Without regular reviews, your plan might become outdated and unable to meet your financial goals. You could miss new investment opportunities, tax benefits, or fall behind on savings. Re-balance your investment portfolio periodically to maintain an appropriate level of risk and return. Make it a habit to review your retirement plan yearly or whenever significant life changes occur, such as marriage, divorce, a new job, the birth of a child, or the death of a spouse.

Mistake 9: Not Considering the Impact of Inflation

Failing to account for inflation can erode the purchasing power of your retirement savings. For example, a Snickers bar that cost $0.25 when you were young now costs around $1.39 due to inflation. Inflation reduces the amount of goods and services your money can buy over time. To protect against inflation, invest in assets that typically offer returns that outpace inflation, such as stocks, real estate, or inflation-protected securities. This ensures you can maintain your purchasing power and afford your favorite items in the future.

Mistake 10: Not Seeking Professional Advice

Retirement planning can be complex. There’s the accumulation phase where you’re saving money for retirement. There’s the withdrawal phase where you’re converting savings into a stream of income. There’s the legacy phase where you’re seeking to create generational wealth. Each phase comes with complexity that will be overwhelming to the average person. Working with a financial professional who will teach and guide you through these various phases offers significant benefits that can greatly enhance your retirement planning efforts.

Avoiding these common mistakes and regularly reviewing your retirement plan can help ensure a secure and comfortable retirement. Start planning and saving now, and your future self will thank you.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach can be reached @ 412-216-1013 or visit his website @ www.damonmoneycoach.com)

