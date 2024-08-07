Exclusive: House In The Park Festival Is Celebrating 20 Years Of Beats And Community

In the heart of Atlanta’s historic Grant Park, House in the Park (HITP) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an event that promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Founded by Ramon Rawsoul, a Chicago native turned Atlanta local, HITP started as a modest gathering of House music enthusiasts in 2005 and has since grown into a beloved annual festival, drawing thousands of loyal fans each year.

Rawsoul’s journey into the world of House music began in Chicago, where he was part of the vibrant House scene. “I consider myself a second-generation House head,” he explains. “I was a dancer back in my day and always loved the music. When I moved to Atlanta for school, I decided to learn how to DJ and started a late-night party called The Gathering in 2005.”

The idea for House in the Park came from the desire to see people and enjoy the music during the day. “Being from Chicago, I was inspired by events like the Chosen Few picnic,” Rawsoul recalls. “We started in Candler Park with about 100-150 people, and it just grew from there.”

As HITP evolved, so did the venues. The festival moved from Candler Park to Perkerson Park and finally to its current home in Grant Park in 2012. Along the way, the event’s growth necessitated charging an entry fee, a transition that was not without its difficulties. “Managing patrons’ expectations around the move from free to paid entry was tough,” says Rawsoul. “But it was necessary to cover costs like security, EMS, and permits.”

Regardless, HITP has continued to thrive. “We’ve always had support from the neighborhood, the Grant Park Conservancy, and city council members,” Rawsoul said. “The biggest obstacle has been making people understand the necessity of paying for an event they used to enjoy for free.”

This year’s HITP is set to be a milestone event, thanks in part to its special 20th-anniversary sponsor, ViiV Healthcare. Known for its work in HIV and AIDS awareness, ViiV Healthcare is bringing a unique addition to the festival: a secondary stage dedicated to Disco music, the precursor to House.

Another exciting addition is the House in the Park Hospitality Lounge, a 21+ space featuring a hosted bar, special viewing platforms, and more. The lounge is also being sponsored by popular vodka brand Tito’s. Partial proceeds from this upgraded ticket fee will support Dignify A Diva, an Atlanta-based charity that provides personal toiletry items to women and girls surviving trauma.

“This organization takes donations of purses, slightly used and gently used purses, and they stuff them with feminine products,” Rawsoul said. “They give them to women who may be in unfortunate situations, whether it be trafficking or domestic violence. It’s just really great to be able to present them with this little bit of dignity to a diva.”

At its core, HITP is about music. The festival has featured the same four DJs—Rawsoul, Kai Alce, Salah Ananse, and DJ Kemit—since its early days. “We produce a good variety of music in those eight hours,” Rawsoul says. “It’s not just House music; you might hear disco, Afrobeat, James Brown—you never know.”

The festival’s impact on the community is quite profound as well. “We’ve had people get married at HITP, and now their kids attend,” Rawsoul shares. “Some patrons have even taken up DJing and now perform at our events.”

As HITP looks to the future, Rawsoul envisions continued growth and evolution. “I don’t see the event going away,” he says.

The HITP creator touched on the future and how he and his tight knit team of dj’s are “starting to play together more outside of HITP and travel to other cities. As for the festival itself, we’ll keep delivering quality music and a safe, enjoyable experience for our patrons,” Rawsoul stated.

For those who haven’t experienced HITP, the multi-faced dj offers a compelling invitation: “This is the second-largest outdoor House music event in the country. It’s a family reunion, a picnic, a dance party all rolled into one. It’s where the cool kids of Atlanta come together. You never know who you’ll bump into.”

As HITP celebrates two decades of music and community, it continues to be a testament to the power of House music and the vibrant spirit of Atlanta. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience.

For individuals interested in purchasing tickets, visit their website here.

