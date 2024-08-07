Connecticut Doctor And Hospital Face Lawsuit After Newborn Dies From Excessive Vacuum Extraction Attempts

In a heart-wrenching case, 31-year old Danielle Mackenzie and her partner, Fabrice Diaz, are mourning the loss of their newborn son, Alexander, following what they allege was reckless medical malpractice by Dr. Jay Matut at Greenwich Hospital, Connecticut.

The couple claims that Dr. Matut ignored both their pleas and established medical guidelines, leading to a tragic and preventable death.

Mackenzie’s pregnancy was textbook perfect. At 40 weeks and three days, she was admitted to the hospital on February 17, ready to deliver her baby boy. Within 20 hours, she was fully dilated and began pushing. However, after 90 minutes of pushing, Dr. Matut recommended using a vacuum pump to assist in the delivery, a decision that would soon prove catastrophic.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) sets clear guidelines for vacuum-assisted deliveries, limiting the procedure to no more than three sets of pulls and two to three cup detachments over a maximum of 20 to 30 minutes.

However, according to the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Shelton County, Dr. Matut applied the vacuum pump an astonishing 12 times over 30 minutes, with two pop-offs. When these attempts failed, he instructed Mackenzie to push for another half hour before applying the vacuum three more times for a total of 15 attempts.

Throughout the ordeal, Mackenzie reportedly begged for a C-section, a plea that went ignored. The NIH strongly discourages sequential applications of the vacuum due to the high risk of fetal and maternal injury, recommending a C-section as the backup plan in case of failure.

When Alexander was finally delivered via an episiotomy, the outcome did not look promising. His condition was dire, with no cry, poor color, limpness, and severe head swelling consistent with subgaleal hemorrhage. The newborn was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit but tragically died within an hour.

This case underscores broader issues within the U.S. healthcare system, particularly concerning maternal and infant mortality rates among Black women.

According to the CDC, Black mothers are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white mothers, and their infants are twice as likely to die before their first birthday. Disrespectful care and institutional racism are significant contributors to these alarming disparities.

The lawsuit names Dr. Matut, Greenwich Hospital, Yale New Haven Health Services, and Summit Health.

In a statement, spokesperson for Yale New Haven Health and Greenwich Hospital Dana Marnane said: “Greenwich Hospital is aware of this lawsuit and is committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care possible. While we are unable to comment on pending litigation, we have offered our deepest condolences to the family,”

Following the death of their newborn, Mackenzie and Diaz are seeking compensation for lost wages, medical bills, burial expenses, and punitive damages, as well as other relief deemed just by the court.

The emotional and psychological toll on Mackenzie is profound. The lawsuit details her ongoing distress and impaired ability to enjoy life, painting a grim picture of the long-term effects of this tragic event.

As the legal battle unfolds, this case serves as a stark reminder of the medical racism and neglect that still persists around the country and the detrimental impacts it has on Black mothers and families.

