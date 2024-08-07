21 Savage Teaches Young People Financial Literacy With ‘Master Your Money’ Guide, Hosts Back-To-School Drive In Atlanta

21 Savage, the multi-faceted hip-hop artist, is making waves beyond the music scene with his latest venture into financial empowerment.

Known for his chart-topping hits and raw lyrics, Savage is now channeling his influence to educate youth about money management. His new free digital booklet, titled Master Your Money: Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage, is designed to teach young people how to manage their finances effectively.

The guide begins with an in-depth explanation of 21 Savage’s hit song “Bank Account.” According to the booklet, the song focuses on themes of wealth, success, and the lifestyle that accompanies financial prosperity.

“In the track, 21 Savage raps about having a large amount of money in his bank account and the luxurious lifestyle that his wealth enables him to enjoy,” the booklet explains. This serves as a prelude to the financial wisdom that follows, setting the stage for readers to understand the importance of financial success and the rewards it can reap.

The guide is a comprehensive resource that covers various aspects of financial literacy. It provides a list of short- and long-term financial goals, from eliminating small debts and growing an emergency fund to ambitious endeavors like buying a home.

Collaborating with Wealthy Habits, the workbook also includes lessons on wise spending, budgeting for trips, and understanding different types of savings accounts.

One of the standout features of the booklet is its focus on credit scores and investments. Readers are encouraged to not only understand loans but also to build wealth strategically. By addressing key financial concepts, 21 Savage aims to bridge the gap in financial literacy, particularly within the Black community.

While Black wealth is on the rise, the racial wealth gap persists, and this guide is a step toward empowering young people with the knowledge to build and sustain wealth.

The release of the booklet coincides with 21 Savage’s ongoing community efforts through his Leading By Example foundation. On August 4, he hosted his eighth annual “Issa Back-to-School Drive.”

The event amassed over 3,000 participants who received school supplies and copies of “Master Your Money,” all provided by 21 Savage. Furthermore, the occasion highlighted 21 Savage’s commitment to giving back to his community and fostering a culture of financial awareness among the youth.

For his continued dedication to the betterment of Atlanta, Congressman Hank Johnson and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson declared August 4 as “21 Savage Leading By Example Day.”

A stark contrast from his tough lyrics and street persona, the Atlanta rapper has truly proven himself to be a strong advocate for education and financial literacy nationwide.

In releasing Master Your Money: Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage, the rapper is not just sharing financial advice; he’s providing a blueprint for young people to achieve financial independence and success on their own.

By leveraging his platform, 21 Savage is proving that true wealth comes from knowledge and the power to use it wisely.

