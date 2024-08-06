Pinky Cole-Hayes, Derrick Hayes, Wallstreet Trapper Among Honorees At Annual Melanin Money Awards Show

In a celebration of financial empowerment and wealth building, Melanin Money’s Annual Wealth Weekend recently concluded with the prestigious Melanin Money Award Show at the Hilton Atlanta Downtown.

Founded in 2021 by George Acheampong, Jaqueline Schadeck, and Carter Cofield, Melanin Money is a financial literacy and coaching subscription service with a mission to reduce wealth disparities among people of color. Their goal is to help 100,000 individuals of color reach their first million in net worth, which they believe would close the wealth gap by $100 billion.

This event was dedicated to honoring excellence in wealth-building strategies and economic empowerment within Black and Brown communities. It brought together a host of influential entrepreneurs, financial leaders, and community trailblazers.

“The Melanin Money Awards are the Grammys for entrepreneurs and wealth builders. Every year we highlight the change agents of the culture who are leading the charge in helping people of color build wealth,” Acheampong said.

The glamorous evening was a fitting finale to Wealth Weekend, showcasing the achievements of individuals and organizations who have made significant strides in promoting financial literacy and economic empowerment. Attendees were treated to powerful speeches, inspiring stories, and moments of recognition for those leading the charge in wealth-building efforts.

Influential speakers included Dr. Sonja and Marcus Rosier, who shared their invaluable insights and experiences on achieving financial independence and building generational wealth.

Dr. Delatorro L. McNeal II, a Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author and speaking mentor, delivered a compelling keynote speech, emphasizing the importance of financial education and the collective effort required to bridge the wealth gap.

One of the other highlights of the evening was the recognition of this year’s award recipients, a diverse group of individuals and organizations making significant contributions to their communities:

– Neo Davis: Honored as Marketing Mogul of the Year for his innovative approaches in marketing that have empowered countless entrepreneurs.

– Pinky Cole-Hayes & Derrick Hayes: Recipients of the Love & Legacy Award for their inspiring journey in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

– Dr. Jatali Bellanton: Awarded Millionaire Mom of the Year for her exceptional achievements in balancing motherhood and wealth building.

– Wallstreet Trapper: Recognized as Stock Market Educator of the Year for his dedication to teaching financial literacy and investment strategies.

Wealth Weekend provided numerous opportunities for attendees to connect and network with industry leaders, fostering collaborations that will drive economic empowerment and growth within the community.

Cofield says: “We still have a lot of work to do, but to have accomplished this in just 6 months is absolutely insane! Huge shoutout to all of our clients and community for trusting our financial and tax advice. 2 men + 1 mission = Break Generational Curses.”

As the curtains close on this year’s Melanin Money Award Show and Wealth Weekend, plans are already underway for next year’s show, promising even greater opportunities to celebrate and uplift leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing economic empowerment.

