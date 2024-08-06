Kamala Harris Chooses Gov. Tim Walz As VP Pick: Here’s What You Should Know

Kamala Harris picked Gov. Tim Walz as her VP running mate. Over past few days, Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stood out as finalists. On the evening of Aug. 5, Harris’ motorcade was reportedly captured leaving Walz’ home.

The announcement of Walz as the VP pick was reported this morning.

Here’s what you should know about Gov. Walz.

Military Experience

Walz became a member of the Army National Guard after graduating high school in 1981. He became a school teacher and football coach before delving into politics.

Entered Politics In Early 2000s

Walz worked on Sen. John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign and represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District until 2019 when he was voted as the state’s governor.

Reproductive Rights

Walz has remained a proponent of reproductive rights as his family used IVF. He also signed the Protection of Reproductive Options (PRO) Act.

Voting Rights

In May 2023, Walz signed a bill to expand voting rights in his state for over 55,000 individuals who were formerly incarcerated.

Business Initiatives

Walz and his administration invested $70 million in relief for small businesses with the state’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget. Walz issued $80 million in statewide grants to address economic development and redevelopment needs. And another $597 million to support child care businesses to increase affordable child care. Through the Local Jobs and Projects Plan, his administration made a $1.9 billion investment in infrastructure projects across the state to maintain existing buildings, invest in communities, and create jobs in the state.

Called Trump/Vance ticket “weird”

Walz may have been the first person to call the Trump/Vance ticket “weird” a national platform. It soon became a way for Democrats and voters to categorize their opponents.

“These are weird people on the other side,” Walz told MSNBC. “They wanna take books away, they wanna be in your exam room, that’s what it comes down to and don’t, you know, get sugar-coating this, these are weird ideas.”

Santiago Mayer, executive director of Voters of Tomorrow, shared thoughts on Walz. “Governor Walz has dedicated his life to educating and empowering young people as a teacher and public servant. He has delivered the resources that young Minnesotans need to thrive, such as tuition-free college and universal school meals. His leadership and unwavering support for LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom, and equity benefit all Americans, including rural and working-class youth. Gen Z knows Governor Walz will continue to champion our top priorities and fight to deliver a brighter future for us when he is vice president.”

