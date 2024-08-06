HBCU Athlete’s Parents Allege Organ Harvesting Attempt By North Carolina Hospital After Tragic Death

In a tragic turn of events, the parents of 19-year-old Terrence “T” Howard, an HBCU athlete, have accused doctors at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, of attempting to harvest their son’s organs.

Howard succumbed to his injuries on August 1, after being struck by a moving vehicle on Interstate 85 a week prior. He was en route to North Carolina Central University to begin the football season.

Howard’s father, Bishop Anthony Allen, initially sought prayers and positivity for his son’s recovery through social media updates. He described Howard as a selfless individual who was injured while helping another driver involved in a previous accident.

“He stopped and rendered aid because that’s the kind of person he is,” stated Allen. “Terrance was injured while trying to be a good citizen.”

Allen also shared that doctors declared his son “brain dead,” and the family believed the hospital was prematurely pushing to take him off life support.

“We are not in agreement with that because we know he’s still here, he’s still alive,” Allen said in the live video on July 26. ” “We need him transferred…We have to move fast.”

As the days passed, the family grew increasingly concerned about Howard’s care. They launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising nearly $50,000 to transfer him to a hospital in their hometown of Houston. During this period, Allen accused the hospital of trying to kill his son by allegedly administering fatal drugs through his IV.

In a since-removed Facebook Live video, Allen and his wife were seen performing chest compressions on Howard, pleading for help and accusing the hospital staff of negligence and ill intentions.

The situation escalated when police intervened, threatening to arrest the parents if they did not leave the hospital room. Following Howard’s death, Allen accused the hospital of allowing his son to die intentionally, while Howard’s mother claimed doctors aimed to harvest his organs.

She further alleged that the medical staff was laughing and snickering while refusing to assist their son. “They want his organs,” she stated in the video. “That’s what they told me in the beginning.”

Forced organ harvesting, the illegal practice of removing one’s organs against their will, is a significant global social justice issue. The International Society for Human Rights highlights the seriousness of these accusations, though there is no confirmation that Howard’s organs were removed.

The case recalls the tragic incident involving Jelani Day, a deceased Black medical student whose mother initially claimed his body was found missing vital organs—a claim that later proved untrue.

There has been no official confirmation of organ removal from Howard’s body. It also remains uncertain whether an investigation into these allegations will be pursued at this time.

As the community mourns the loss of a promising young HBCU athlete who sought to help others even in his final moments, Howard’s family continues to demand answers and justice for their son.

About Post Author