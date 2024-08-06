Erykah Badu, The Isley Brothers, And Big Boi Headline Funk Fest Atlanta: How To Win Tickets Today

We are thrilled to give away five (5) pairs of tickets to the highly anticipated Funk Fest Atlanta, taking place on August 10-11, 2024, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater. This year’s incredible lineup features legendary acts like The Isley Brothers, Erykah Badu, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Carl Thomas, and more.

To enter the giveaway:

Follow @atlantadailyworld on Instagram, like the post, tag two people in the comments and send a screenshot of the comments through Direct Message.

Sign up for Atlanta Daily World’s Digital Daily

Winners will be notified by email on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Each winner will receive two general admission tickets, which will be available for pick-up at Will Call.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a weekend of unforgettable music at Funk Fest Atlanta.

About Post Author