While Trump Attacked Gov. Brian Kemp In Atlanta, Kamala Harris Reached Out For Republican Endorsements

The contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continued to be more apparent over the weekend. While Trump ignited a past fight within his own Republican party, Harris made a play to get more Republicans on her side.

On Aug. 3, Trump held a rally in Atlanta, using the same venue where Harris’ rally took place at Georgia State University.

But while Harris’ speech last week promoted Democratic unity with appearances by Stacey Abrams, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, Trump took aim at his fellow Republicans.

Trump reignited his feud with Gov. Brian Kemp and Bradford Jay Raffensperger. In 2020, Kemp and Raffensperger refused to help Trump’s alleged attempt to overthrow the Georgia election. Trump’s action led to a RICO case headed by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

Trump took aim at Gov. Kemp and his wife Marty who refuses to endorse him.

“You’ll do a lot better with a better governor,” Trump told his audience. “I don’t want her endorsement. I don’t want his endorsement. I just want them to do their job for Georgia. And you know what? He’s the governor and he ought to support the Republican Party.”

Trump also had choice words for Georgia State University administration and Atlanta’s political leaders, calling the city a “killing field.”

Harris’ team sees Trump’s divisive commentary as an opportunity to sway more Republicans on her side by launching “Republicans For Harris.”

“Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe the party of Donald Trump represents their values and will vote against him again in November,” said National Director of Republican Outreach Austin Weatherford. “Trump said he doesn’t want these voters, but Vice President Harris and our campaign are working overtime to earn the support of my fellow Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency – all of which would be torn away in a second Trump presidency,” “The Harris campaign understands the power of showing up, making your case, and earning the support of a voter. That is the backbone of our program: showing up and taking the time every single day to earn the votes of Republicans who believe in putting country over party and know that every American deserves a president who will protect their freedoms and a commander in chief who will put the best interests of the American people above their own.”

Harris has already picked up endorsements from several key figures in the Republican party.

Those names include Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye; former Secretaries Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood; former Governors Jim Edgar, Bill Weld, and Christine Todd Whitman, and former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan; former members of Congress Rod Chandler, Tom Coleman, Dave Emery, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, Adam Kinzinger, John LeBoutillier, Susan Molinari, Jack Quinn, Denver Riggleman, Claudine Schneider, Christopher Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, David Trott, and Joe Walsh; Mesa Arizona Mayor John Giles; former GOP State Chair and State Senator Chris Vance; Reed Howard of Young Republicans for Harris; former RNC delegate Rina Shah.

Trump continues to implode during a week following his disastrous showing at the NABJ convention where he showed disrespect to Black journalists and questioned Harris’ racial ethnicity.

