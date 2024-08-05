Noah Lyles Claims Olympic Gold In 100 Meters, Earns Title As Fastest Man In The World

In a stunning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, American sprinter Noah Lyles clinched the gold medal in the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics, earning the coveted title of the world’s fastest man.

Lyles’ victory came in a nail-biting photo finish, as he edged out Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson by a mere .005 seconds, crossing the finish line in 9.79 seconds—officially clocked at 9.784 seconds.

Thompson, who had been the favorite after effortlessly cruising through the qualifying rounds, finished with a time of 9.785 seconds. Meanwhile, fellow American Fred Kerley secured the bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds, marking a triumphant return to the podium for the United States.

This victory is especially significant as it marks the first time since 2004 that an American has won the 100 meters at the Olympics, the last being Justin Gatlin in Athens.

Historically known for his slow starts, Lyles once again found himself having to chase down the quickest starters in the field. His reaction time of 0.178 seconds was tied for the worst among the competitors, but his incredible acceleration and top-end speed carried him through to victory.

Kerley, on the other hand, had the fastest reaction time at 0.108 seconds, which propelled him onto the podium despite fierce competition.

Lyles’ journey to gold wasn’t without its challenges. He had a rocky start in the heats, finishing second in his opening race and the semifinal. He admitted to misjudging the speed of the field but managed to qualify for the final with a time of 9.83 seconds. Thompson, in contrast, posted a blistering 9.80 seconds in the semifinals, making him the fastest qualifier for the final.

The final race saw Lyles, Thompson, and Kerley battling it out in one of the closest finishes in Olympic history. The defending champion from Tokyo, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, finished fifth with a season’s best of 9.85 seconds. Jacobs, who had surprised the world with his victory in 2021, has struggled to replicate that success in the years since.

Noah Lyles, at 27, has cemented his place at the pinnacle of sprinting. Already established as the world’s best in the 200 meters, Lyles has now proven his dominance in the 100 meters as well. His goal of winning double gold at the Paris Olympics is well within reach, with the 200-meter heats beginning on Monday and the final scheduled for August 8.

Lyles’ ambitions don’t stop at double gold; he is also expected to compete in the 4×100 meter relay on August 9, aiming to complete a sweep of three gold medals, just as he did at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023.

As the Olympics continues, audiences worldwide will be keeping a close eye as Lyles and the rest of Team USA continue to break records and redefine the limits.

