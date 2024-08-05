APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson Begins New Era for Atlanta Students

The Atlanta Public Schools officials will officially swear in new school superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson this Monday morning, Aug. 5. Johnson will waste no time taking the reigns of the sometimes embattled school district when he swings into action as 50,000 students return to the classroom for the 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Bryan Johnson was unanimously approved as the next superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS) on July 8, 2024, and will begin his three-year contract. Johnson, who was previously the executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, said he plans to listen to the community, work with the school board, and address violence in the district by supporting social and emotional learning and mental health. Johnson will succeed Dr. Danielle Battle, who has served as interim superintendent since September 2023

Dr. Bryan Johnson, the sole finalist, served as the executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, is hailed as one of the leading educators in the country and Atlanta Board of Education officials expressed excitement at the prospect of Dr. Johnson taking the helm at APS.

“The Atlanta Board of Education is thrilled at the prospect of collaborating with someone as accomplished as Dr. Bryan Johnson,” said ABOE Chair Erika Y. Mitchell. “His diverse leadership roles throughout his career will be a tremendous asset, as he helps propel our District by pushing students toward success while advocating for the District’s needs.”

Dr. Johnson says he is ready to get started.

“The board is focused on the right work, the community is engaged at a really deep level, and so I’m excited about the possibility of what we could do for these children,” Johnson said. “We’ll have a 100-day plan where we’ll really have a chance to share what we’re reviewing and what we’re listening to and what we’re learning and gathering.”

Some key priorities for Johnson are renewed efforts to improve student literacy rates in the district and ensure high school students are college and career-ready.

“When we talk about literacy, we talk about the child’s ability to speak, to listen, to write, to comprehend the entire component. It’s bigger than just being able to read,” said Dr. Johnson.

Johnson was named the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, was a National Superintendent of the Year finalist, and was listed as a “Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association.

