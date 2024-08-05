50 Cent Wins Legal Battle After Judge Dismisses $1 Billion ‘Power’ Lawsuit By Former Drug Kingpin

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the rapper turned entertainment mogul, is celebrating a significant legal victory. A judge has dismissed a $1 billion lawsuit filed against him by Cory Holland, a former drug kingpin, who claimed the hit TV series ‘Power was based on his life story.

This marks the third and final case dismissed against Jackson, clearing him of all allegations.

In 2021, Cory Holland, who also goes by the nickname “Ghost,” alleged that the character James “Ghost” St. Patrick in ‘Power’ was a direct reflection of his own life. Holland asserted that 50 Cent, along with the show’s co-creator Courtney Kemp and production companies STARZ and Lionsgate, unlawfully used his life story without consent.

He claimed that his 2007 CD, ‘Blasphemy’, detailed his experiences and that he had sent it to Kemp’s father in a plea for help to transition out of the drug world.

The courtroom battles spanned over three years and included multiple lawsuits. Holland’s initial case was dismissed when the court found that the similarities between him and the fictional character were mere coincidences. Judge Analisa Torres, who presided over the case, stated that the defamation claims did not hold, as the character in ‘Power’ did not directly refer to Holland.

In a second lawsuit filed in 2023, Holland accused 50 Cent of harassment and intimidation, alleging that the rapper sent associates to threaten him and even attempted to have him killed. This claim was also dismissed, with the judge finding no substantial evidence of an imminent threat.

The final lawsuit saw Holland seeking $300 million from Lionsgate for negligent supervision over 50 Cent and the ‘Power’ franchise. This too was dismissed, with the court ruling that Holland failed to demonstrate a duty of care owed to him by the companies.

50 Cent took to Instagram to express his relief and triumph, posting a celebratory message that read in part, “Fool thought he was GHOST.” The ‘In Da Club’ rapper also recently announced the creation of his own tv network in partnership with Lionsgate.

From his early days in Jamaica Queens to becoming a prominent figure in the music and television industries, 50 Cent’s journey has been marked by both challenges and successes.

The dismissal of these lawsuits reaffirms his standing and allows him to continue focusing on his multiple ventures without the shadow of legal battles hanging in the balance.

For fans and followers, it’s another chapter in the ever-evolving story of 50 Cent, a figure who has consistently defied the odds and emerged stronger with each challenge.

As 50 Cent continues to expand his empire, the rapper-turned-mogul can now put this chapter behind him, fully vindicated and ready to conquer new heights in his career.

