Decide DeKalb Announces DeKalb County Black Business Guide

Decide DeKalb the leading economic development organization in DeKalb County, proudly announces the inaugural DeKalb County Black Business Guide.

The launch was held on Aug. 1 at the Granite House Lofts in Stone Mountain.

“We’re thrilled to present the DeKalb Black Business Guide, a platform dedicated to amplifying Black creativity, excellence and entrepreneurship in our community,” says Decide DeKalb’s Terra Washington, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “By increasing the visibility of these businesses, we aim to recognize their invaluable contributions to our local economy as well as amplify their reach to bring them more potential customers and partners.”

Granite House Lofts, a historic venue in downtown Stone Mountain owned by husband-wife duo Shani and Jelani Linder, is a boutique-style short-term rental property with modern art deco décor and housed in a meticulously restored granite building on Main Street. “There is a business renaissance taking place in downtown Stone Mountain, particularly among Black entrepreneurs, and it’s exhilarating,” said Mrs. Linder. “The fact that over half of the businesses on Main Street are Black or minority-owned is a testament to a new narrative being written—not just here but across DeKalb—that you can start a business and be successful.” Recent statistics underscore the importance of initiatives like the Black Business Guide. According to the Brookings Institute, there are 7,539 Black businesses in the metro Atlanta area, accounting for 7% of employer businesses.

If Black businesses represented 36.3% of employer firms (proportional to the Black population), there would be 56,918 more Black businesses. Additionally, an Intuit QuickBooks survey reported that more than two in five (46%) Black business owners who advertise their businesses as “Black-owned” believe it deters non-Black customers.

In addition to launching the guide, Decide DeKalb is excited to begin the DeKalb Diversity Decal (D3) program. This initiative, administered by Decide DeKalb’s business retention and expansion team, will provide participating businesses with a decal to signify Black-owned businesses with more coming to showcase DeKalb’s business diversity.

“The economic power of the Black dollar is immense and transformative,” said Washington. “When we support and circulate our spending within Black businesses, we create a ripple effect that strengthens our communities, builds generational wealth, and ensures the success of our entrepreneurs. The DeKalb Black Business Guide is a crucial tool in harnessing this power and driving sustainable growth for our local economy.” Over 100 businesses are included in the DeKalb Black Business Guide and range in categories from business support, retail, food & dining, and non-profit.

