Kamala Harris Officially Becomes First Black Woman Presidential Nominee

Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially made history as the first Black woman presidential nominee.

On Friday (August 2), Harris secured the Democratic nomination after garnering the majority of votes from the party’s delegates, per USA Today.

A virtual roll kicked off on Thursday (August 1) for delegates to vote for the Democratic party’s presidential candidate. Harris earned the majority, at least 2,350 votes, as of Friday, making her the official nominee.

The Democratic National Committee held a livestream video call hosted by Biden campaign aides and DNC chairman Jaime Harrison to mark the historic occasion. Harris is now the first Black woman and first Asian American from a major party to become a presidential nominee.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party,” Harrison said during the live stream. “Today, my friends, is special because we can proudly say that we will have the first woman of color at the top of a major party ticket.”

Delegates still have until Monday (August 5) to submit their votes. Harris said she will officially accept the nomination once the virtual voting period concludes.

The vice president added that she’s looking forward to the Democratic National Convention on August 19 to “have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together.”

I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are. Join us: https://t.co/abmve926Hz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 2, 2024