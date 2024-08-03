College Football Hall of Fame And Kia’s ‘Accelerate the Good’ Program Award 5 HBCU Scholarships

The College Football Hall of Fame is proud to announce the second edition recipients of the Historically Black College and University scholarships created in partnership with Kia America’s “Accelerate the Good” program. After poring over numerous impressive applications, and conducting a meticulous selection process, the five outstanding individuals have been chosen for their exemplary achievements and dedication to academic excellence. The deserving winners of the five scholarships of $5,000 are:

Marlon Brown – A senior at Alcorn State University majoring in Kinesiology who is a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll, as well as member of the football team and an Academic All-Conference player.

Quaysan Miles – A freshman at Elizabeth City State University majoring in Kinesiology who is a member of the football team and an Academic All-Conference player, as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll.

Morgan Smith – A freshman at Florida A&M University majoring in Pre-Medicine who is an aspiring Pediatric Pulmonologist, serves as the Vice President of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Club, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Delta Gems, sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Kennedy Wilbert – A senior at Tennessee State University majoring in Biology Pre-Medicine who is an aspiring doctor and a member of the football team, the National Society of Leadership Success and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Isaiah Wimbush – A junior at Morehouse College majoring in Dual Degree Engineering who is a member of the football team and Destined for Greatness Mentor, and created an AI basketball experience simulating real-life commentators.

“We congratulate Isaiah, Kennedy, Marlon, Morgan, and Quaysan on their outstanding achievements and extend our best wishes for all their future endeavors,” said Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. “This scholarship program underscores our dedication to the HBCU community, supporting the development and success of future leaders. The commitment to academic excellence and extracurricular activities set this group of students apart from a very competitive group of applicants.”

Applicants were required to meet stringent criteria, including possessing a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, demonstrating an unmet financial need, and the intent to major or currently major in one of the pre-specified disciplines within the STEM field in order to be considered for this prestigious scholarship opportunity. There was also an emphasis placed on prioritizing football student-athletes.

“Kia is thrilled to work together with the College Football Hall of Fame and support the academic journeys of these outstanding HBCU students through our ‘Accelerate the Good’ program,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP of Kia America. “We are committed to fostering opportunities and creating pathways for success. This scholarship initiative is a testament to Kia’s ongoing dedication to making a positive impact on our communities.”

The College Football Hall of Fame and Kia are proud to support these individuals on their educational journey, helping supplement the financial challenges associated with attending college, and express their gratitude to all who applied for consideration to the program.

