BLK Dating App Partners With ‘When We All Vote’ For ‘ElectionSZN’ Initiative

BLK, the leading dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, proudly announces its partnership with When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan initiative founded by Michelle Obama. The two organizations are joining forces to launch the #ElectionSZN Initiative, a comprehensive campaign designed to mobilize Black community to participate in the upcoming election.

When We All Vote, founded by Michelle Obama, focuses on transforming voting culture and increasing participation by closing the race and age gap. Supported by Co-Chairs like Stephen Curry and Kerry Washington, the initiative empowers communities to engage in the electoral process. This new collaboration aims to drive voter engagement and participation within the Black community.

Over the next three months, the #ElectionSZN Initiative will launch several key campaign elements aimed at encouraging and motivating Black singles to vote.

Black Voter Perspectives on Kamala Harris Survey: To kick off the campaign, BLK will release findings from a survey specifically focusing on Black voters’ perspectives on Kamala Harris running for president. This survey will delve into opinions about her candidacy, her impact on the political landscape, and what her potential presidency means for the Black community. Take a look at survey results here. Launching August 1



BLK x When We All Vote Voter Registration Portal: BLK and When We All Vote have created a dedicated voter registration portal at www.weall.vote/blk. This portal is designed to streamline the registration process for Black singles, making it easier and more accessible. By using this portal, users can quickly and efficiently register to vote, ensuring their voices are heard in the upcoming elections. Take a look at the new portal HERE. Launching on August 1



“How You Vote Determines How You Date” Survey: BLK will conduct a unique survey exploring the intersection of dating preferences and voting behavior. This survey aims to uncover how political alignment can impact romantic relationships and foster discussions about the importance of voting within the Black community. Launching in August



New In-App Voting Prompts: In honor of National Black Voter Registration Day on September 17, BLK will introduce new in-app voting prompts. These prompts are designed to encourage dialogue about voting, the upcoming election, and critical issues that matter to Black singles. By integrating these prompts, BLK hopes to create a buzz and drive voter registration and participation. Launching on National Black Voter Registration Day (September 17, 2024).



BLK “Election Mode” Feature: BLK will roll out a special “Election Mode” feature, including a sticker pack that allows users to match based on voting preferences, and issues that matter to them. This feature fosters connections among politically engaged singles and promotes informed voting decisions. Launching on National Black Voter Registration Day (September 17, 2024)



Localized Push Notifications: To ensure users are well-informed, BLK will implement geo-targeted push notifications. These notifications will provide timely updates on key races, voting deadlines, and essential election information, helping users stay engaged and informed. Launching on various dates throughout the election season



Power the Polls Partnership: BLK is partnering with Power the Polls to encourage users to become poll workers. This collaboration aims to ensure that elections run smoothly and every vote is counted by involving ordinary citizens in the process. Users who sign up with Power the Polls will receive all the necessary information and support to apply as poll workers in their communities. The goal is to guarantee safe, fair, and efficient elections for all voters.

“We are thrilled to partner with When We All Vote again for the #ElectionSXN initiative,” said Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand and Marketing at BLK. “At BLK, we believe that voting is a crucial way for our community to exercise their power and drive meaningful change. This campaign is about reminding our users that their vote is their voice, and by participating in the electoral process, they honor the legacy of those who fought for this right. We want to encourage the Black community to engage, connect, and make informed choices this election season.”

Young Black voters play a crucial role in shaping the future of the United States. Historically, the Black community has faced significant barriers to voting, from discriminatory laws to systemic disenfranchisement. Despite these challenges, Black Americans have fought tirelessly for their right to vote, making their participation in elections a powerful testament to their resilience and determination.

Voting is not just a civic duty; it’s a means of honoring the sacrifices of those who fought for this fundamental right. By voting, Black youth can influence policies that directly impact their communities, from criminal justice reform to economic opportunities and healthcare access. Engaging in the electoral process ensures that their voices are heard and their interests represented.

