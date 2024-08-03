16-Year-Old Brother Of Black Airman Killed By Deputy Found Fatally Shot in DeKalb

Photo: Getty Images

The 16-year-old brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was killed by a Florida sheriff’s deputy in his home has been fatally shot less than three months later.

Andre Fortson, the brother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was shot dead by police in May, was killed earlier this week in DeKalb County, Georgia, per CBS News.

“The Fortson family is battling the loss of yet another young member of their family,” attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “This has been an incredibly challenging time for them with the loss of Roger. Losing the life of yet another young family member – a mere child – has been an absolute devastation.”

According to authorities, the killing of Andre Fortson unfolded on Tuesday (July 30) in the breezeway of an apartment complex. Two groups of people shot at each other for reasons that remain unclear. Following the gunfire, neighbors said they heard cars driving off. Andre Fortson was left bleeding in the breezeway.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Andre’s shooting comes less than three months after his brother Roger Fortson was shot and killed by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran at his apartment in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The airman, who was holding a gun pointed toward the floor, was killed seconds after he answered the door, body camera footage shows.

Duran was fired from the sheriff’s office after an investigation found the airman “did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.