Pastor Jamal H. Bryant Launches ‘Project 5-5-5’ National Tour to Inspire Voter Participation in Key States

Pastor Jamal H. Bryant is set-to kick off a national tour titled “Project 5-5-5,” featuring four major events held on the 5th of each month from August to November. This tour aims to visit churches in key swing states, inspiring people across the country to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The motivation behind “Project 5-5-5” stems from concerns about “Project 2025,” a political plan proposed by the Heritage Foundation. This plan could lead to significant changes, such as limiting women’s reproductive rights, cutting education funding for schools in low-income areas, and altering tax brackets that could adversely affect the middle class. Pastor Bryant’s tour is focused on educating and empowering communities about these critical issues and the importance of their votes.

The first event will take place on August 5th in Atlanta, GA. Pastor Bryant will be joined by influential organizations and speakers, including the JHB Movement, Kappa Alpha Psi Decatur Alumni, 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, and the Carter Center. These partners will help broaden the campaign’s impact, encouraging communities to participate in the electoral process and make a positive difference in the country.

Speakers at the Aug. 5 Event Include:

– Dr. Rashad Richey, Representative to The Carter Center

– Bernard Levett, President of the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County

– Mo Ivory, Esq., Candidate for Fulton County Commission

– Yatonya Oliver, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (DeKalb County Alumni)

– Darrel Taylor, President of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated (Decatur Alumni)

– Johni Cruise Craig, Social Connection Chair for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

– Virginia Harris, International President of 100 Black Women of DeKalb County

– Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District

– Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Visionary of JHB Movement and the creator of Project 5-5-5

“Project 5-5-5” is poised to be one of the most significant African American-led events this year, featuring speakers and organizations committed to activism and protecting human rights. The projectcalls on the Divine 9 and other African American organizations to unite ineducating communities and individuals about their rights and the importance ofvoting. With strong support, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant is dedicated to using this project to protect and uplift our communities.

For more information, please contact Carcelia Ivory at Carcelia@epimediagroup.com or 770-635-8170 ext 2

