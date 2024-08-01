Trump Lied About Kamala Harris’ Race, Disrespected Black Women At NABJ: A Revealing Disaster For Everyone Involved

Sometimes there are no winners, one side just losses slower than the other. When it was announced that Donald Trump would make an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, it was hard for most Black journalists to see how anyone would benefit from his presence.

The NABJ convention always served as a safe space for Black journalists across the nation to be introduced to new ideas, build connections, and reunite with old friends in the industry. But it’s also a convention where journalists were able to challenge political leaders, especially presidential candidates. Trump stands as the Republican nominee and should be interviewed about his plans and policies that would impact Black communities.

However, within minutes of Trump’s appearance at NABJ, it was obvious that it would be a disaster for everyone involved. He immediately began attacking Rachel Scott of ABC News. Scott challenged Trump on his past racist comments and asked why Black voters should trust him.

Trump responded angrily, “First of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say ‘hello, how are you.’ Are you with ABC, because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network.”

He continued to berate Scott during the panel discussion, calling her “nasty,” blaming her for the technical sound and claiming that she was cause of the late start.

When Scott asked Trump if Harris was a “DEI hire,” a racial claim made by some Republicans, Trump lied about Harris’ racial identity.

“She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she turned Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba asked Trump about Sonya Massey, the Black woman who was killed after being shot by a white officer in Illinois. She wanted to know if Trump believed that granting immunity to the officers, something Trump has boasted about at rallies, should be applied to this case. “I don’t know the exact case but I saw something, and it didn’t look, it didn’t look good to me…You’re talking with the water right?”

Trump also doubled down on his “Black jobs” theory; did not answer if he would pardon Jan. 6 convicts; and falsely claimed that he was the best president for Black American’s since Abraham Lincoln.

Although Trump agreed to an hour-long discussion, his team ended the chat after 35 minutes.

In the end, there were no winners, everyone involved loss. NABJ leaders are being criticized for the decision to host Trump; Scott maintained composure, but faced verbal abuse; Harris Faulkner of Fox News is facing backlash for throwing Trump softball questions; and attendees were insulted before a global audience.

However, the biggest loser of them all is Trump. He revealed, again, that he only speaks for a narrow base and is hellbent on sparking division. His die-hard followers who embrace the same racist ideologies enjoyed that he disrespected a Black woman and questioned Harris’ ethnicity.

Trump wants to return America to a time when divineness and overt racism was a legal standard. If there was one winner throughout the entire fiasco, it’s the revelation that Trump should never, again, hold a political office as long as he lives. Voters now have the proof.

About Post Author