Exclusive: Warren Luckett Discusses How Black Restaurant Week Is Elevating The Culinary Scene In Atlanta And Beyond

As the summer heat rises, so does the anticipation for one of Atlanta’s most cherished culinary events—Black Restaurant Week. This year’s campaign, running from August 4 to August 18, marks the 8th anniversary of an initiative that has become a cornerstone in supporting and celebrating Black-owned culinary businesses.

Originally launched in Houston in 2016, Black Restaurant Week was conceived to uplift Black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers, and food trucks that often struggle with costly marketing and PR expenses.

Over the past nine years, the organization has supported over 3,000 culinary professionals, providing them with the exposure they need to thrive in a competitive market.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, co-founder and CEO Warren Luckett shared his excitement about this year’s festivities. “We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible culinary talent in Atlanta and beyond,” he said. “Our mission has always been to provide a platform for Black-owned culinary businesses to shine, especially those that may not have the resources for extensive marketing campaigns.”

Luckett, whose background in wine importation and distribution gave him a unique insight into the challenges faced by small businesses, emphasized the importance of community support. “So many of these owners and operators put their blood, sweat, and tears into their work.”

He added: “A lot of the restaurants that we work with don’t have the budgets for digital ads, to drive traffic to their establishments. They don’t have an internal publicist to help them get media, and press opportunities. That’s really where we’re able to come in since we have internal publicists, we have digital ad specialists, and we have a social media manager. Because of this we’re able to leverage a lot of those platforms,” he explained.

This year’s campaign promises to be the most expansive yet, with 100 participating restaurants offering special menus and events. The initiative aims to “feed and fuel the cultural famine,” focusing on reviving and preserving the Black restaurant industry while educating the public about the rich diversity of cultural cuisines.

“We highlight the entire African diaspora,” Luckett said. “From traditional Southern soul food to Caribbean and African dishes, our goal is to showcase the incredible variety and creativity within Black culinary traditions.”

The importance of Black Restaurant Week extends beyond the two-week celebration. The initiative’s impact on participating businesses is both immediate and long-lasting. Last year alone, over 60 restaurants joined the campaign, enjoying a significant boost in visibility and customer engagement.

The event has grown from featuring 25 restaurants in Houston during its inaugural year to over 1,800 culinary businesses across multiple markets, including international expansions to cities like Toronto.

Luckett shared stories of success, like Nouveau Bar & Grill, a restaurant with locations in Atlanta’s Camp Creek and Jonesboro areas. According to Luckett, Nouveau has leveraged the full spectrum of Black Restaurant Week’s offerings, from participating in catering competitions to showcasing their food truck and brick-and-mortar establishments. “It’s about more than just food; it’s about community, culture, and economic empowerment,” Luckett said.

For aspiring chefs and culinary entrepreneurs, Luckett offers sage advice: “Know your business and its identity. Don’t overcomplicate things. Start simple, use family and friends as a testing ground, and leverage community resources to mitigate risks before launching fully.”

In addition to the culinary celebrations, Black Restaurant Week also includes educational components, such as its “More Than Just a Week” campaign, which aims to educate consumers about the challenges faced by minority-owned businesses.

According to the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Industry Report, 53% of culinary business owners experienced lowered profits due to rising food and labor costs. This statistic highlights the critical need for initiatives like Black Restaurant Week, which provide essential marketing and business development support.

Looking ahead, Black Restaurant Week plans to expand its reach into the tech space, offering digital platforms to connect food lovers with participating restaurants. “It’s the natural evolution,” Luckett said. “We want to make it easier for people to discover and support Black-owned businesses, no matter where they are.”

As Black Restaurant Week gears up for another year of delicious food and cultural celebration, it remains a vital force in the culinary landscape, championing diversity, community, and economic empowerment.

Whether you’re a foodie, a supporter of Black-owned businesses, or simply someone looking to explore new flavors, this is an event not to be missed. So mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Black culture and cuisine.

