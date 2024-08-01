BLK Capital Management CEO Angel Onuoha Makes Gains in Hedge Fund Arena

Angel Onuoha, CEO of BLK Capital Management, founded the not-for-profit hedge fund in 2017 as a Freshman at Harvard University. The 24-year old business moguls goal is to help guide African American students to the field of active investment management, giving them a real-time education while they dive head-first into managing an invested pool of money.

BLK Capital Management maintains members from across the nation who manage a long/short equity fund that invests capital across the globe and constantly seek to deliver absolute returns, outperforming industry standards. The Conference will host over 80 students from across the country and feature networking seminars, keynote speakers, and diversity panels. The two-days will culminate in a stock pitch competition with the winners honored in a ceremony before the closing of the conference, which is sponsored by Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, Point72, JP Morgan, Chase, Goldman Sachs, Vanguard and Blackstone.

In conjunction with this year’s conference, BLK Capital Management will launch its scholarship competition for the Onuoha Fellowship, a four-year program for outstanding African-American high school seniors who exhibit academic excellence, leadership capabilities, and a passion for bringing world-changing entrepreneurial ideas to life.

Fifteen deserving students will receive a monetary scholarship and be matched with a mentor who will help guide them through their undergraduate experience and upon entering their freshman year in college will participate in a six-month education program covering the basics of financial literacy and investing.

“The annual BLK Spring Conference is one of the hallmark events of our program. Students from all over the country have the amazing opportunity to form life-long bonds amongst each other. They also have the chance to perform in a stock pitch competition in front of judges who have been in the financial industry for years,” said Onuoha. “The feedback and experience that this opportunity provides to the students is invaluable and is where you will see firsthand the strength of diversity.”

Angel Onuoha is a graduate of Harvard University where he studied economics and computer science. He is the co-founder and CEO of BLK Capital Management, a black-owned and student-run hedge fund employing over 200 analysts from across the nation, with funding from Wall Street institutions including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Bridgewater. He is also the founder of Zuvy, a mobile app that allows college students to create and request services for each other. Mr. Onuoha has spent summers in private equity and investment banking at Blackstone and Goldman Sachs.

