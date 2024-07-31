‘White Dudes For Kamala Harris’ Raised $4 Million, Anger Followed After ‘X’ Suspended The Group’s Social Media Account

“White Dudes For Harris” became the latest group to hold a fund raiser for Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. During the Zoom call aimed at white men who support Harris, 180,000 men raised over $4 million.

Several celebrities entered the call including Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill and Bradley Whitford.

However, anger followed after the “White Dudes For Harris” social media account on “X,” formerly known as Twitter, was suspended. Following the suspension, Ross Morales Rocketto, an organizer for the group, wrote, “Got @elonmusk [X owner] scared.”

Elon Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, owns “X” and his used his platform for misinformation. He recently posted an A.I.-generated video of Harris which featured words that were not said by Harris.

The trend was started by Black women. Established by ‘Win With Black Women,” over 44,000 Black women raised over $1.5 million for Harris on the day President Biden announced his endorsement for Harris.

One day later, Win With Black Men,” did the same. The Zoom will be hosted by Roland Martin and the Black Star Network and feature Khalil Thompson, executive director of ‘Win With Black Men”: Bakari Sellers, CNN commentator; Michael Blake, CEO of Kairos Democracy; and Quentin James, president collective pac.

