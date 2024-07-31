Team USA Dominates, Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated American Gymnast In Olympic History

Simone Biles has once again proven why she is considered the greatest gymnast of all time. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles not only added another gold medal to her collection but also made history by becoming the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympic Games.

Biles, alongside her talented teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, delivered a stunning performance in the women’s gymnastics team final on July 30. This victory marked a significant milestone for Biles, who secured her eighth Olympic medal, surpassing the previous record held by Shannon Miller.

Miller, a member of the iconic “Magnificent Seven,” had held the record for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast until Biles’ historic achievement.

The final event saw Biles perform last, showcasing a floor routine that opened with an instrumental version of Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” — a fitting anthem for Team USA throughout the Paris Games.

Her flawless execution earned her a score of 14.666, sealing the Americans’ place at the top of the podium. This moment was especially poignant for Biles, who had faced challenges during the Tokyo Games in 2021, including a bout with the “twisties,” a disorienting condition where gymnasts lose their sense of orientation mid-air.

Simone Biles’ eighth Olympic medal was earned across three different Games. The team’s victory in the Paris Games was the third for Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team competition over the past four Olympics. Before this incredible streak, the Americans had only one team gold to their name, achieved at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

While this victory was a collective effort, Biles’ contribution was particularly notable. Her standout performances, especially in the floor routine, drew widespread acclaim on social media, highlighting her pivotal role in securing the victory.

As Biles continues to compete in the individual events at the Paris Games, starting with the all-around on August 1, followed by floor, vault, and beam, the world will be watching eagerly to see what more this legendary athlete will accomplish.

