‘Say It To My Face’: Kamala Harris Presents Clear Debate Challenge To Trump, Aims At His Criminal Past During Fiery Speech In Atlanta

VP Kamala Harris made it a point to draw clear line between herself and the Republican Presidential nominee, Donald Trump. During a rally in Atlanta that drew over 10,000 (Harris’ largest crowd), Harris took aim at Trump’s criminal past and challenged him to show up at a scheduled debate.

“I know Donald Trump’s type,” Harris said as the crowd roared. “I have been dealing with people like him my entire career. As attorney general, I took on one of our country’s largest forpprofit colleges that was scamming students, well, Donald Trump ran a for-profit college that scammed student. As a prosecutor I specialized in child sexual abuse cases and sexual abuse. Well, Trump was found liable for committing sexual abuse. As an attorney general, I found the big Wall Street banks liable for fraud. Donald Trump was just found guilty of fraud.”

Harris continued, “I will put my record up against his on any day.”

Harris returned to Atlanta for the sixth time in 2024, but this was her first visit since beginning her presidential campaign.

Since becoming Vice President, Harris has visited Atlanta 15 times. In June, Harris spoke at a 100 Black Men conference, participated in a gun violence summit with Atlanta rapper Quavo, and celebrated Juneteenth with voters in the heart of Atlanta.

Earlier this year she kicked off her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour in Savannah, and made two visits to the state for her economic impact tour. In 2023, the Vice President visited Atlanta HBCU Morehouse College as a part of her HBCU national tour. Vice President Harris has participated in many nationally syndicated and battleground African American radio interviews – including with Atlanta’s own Big Tigger.

