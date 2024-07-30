VP Kamala Harris Returns To Atlanta Today, Here’s What You Should Know

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta for the sixth time in 2024, making her first visit since beginning her presidential campaign.

Harris will share her vision as she’s weeks away from becoming the official Democratic nominee for president. There are also reports that Megan Thee Stallion will be present at the rally.

Since becoming Vice President, Harris has visited Atlanta 15 times. In June, Harris spoke at a 100 Black Men conference, participated in a gun violence summit with Atlanta rapper Quavo, and celebrated Juneteenth with voters in the heart of Atlanta.

Earlier this year she kicked off her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour in Savannah, and made two visits to the state for her economic impact tour. In 2023, the Vice President visited Atlanta HBCU Morehouse College as a part of her HBCU national tour. Vice President Harris has participated in many nationally syndicated and battleground African American radio interviews – including with Atlanta’s own Big Tigger.

In the week since The Vice President announced her campaign, there has been a surge in momentum and grassroots energy on the ground, with more people signing up to engage with the campaign than ever before. Over 1,000 Georgians signed up to volunteer last Monday alone, shattering the previous record for the biggest recruitment day of our campaign.

In total, more than 7,500 volunteers have joined our campaign on the ground here in Georgia in just one week.

About Post Author