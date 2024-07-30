Exclusive: Congressman Hank Johnson Reveals How Kamala Harris Can Win Georgia, Responds To Supreme Court Reform

Rep. Hank Johnson believes that Georgia will play a key role in the 2024 Presidential Election. The 9-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives is one of many powerful Democrats working to get VP Kamala Harris elected in November.

During an exclusive interview with ADW, Rep. Johnson revealed how Harris could win Georgia and the groundwork that’s being done to help her campaign.

“There’s three things- turnout, turnout and turnout,” Johnson said. “And so this past weekend, I was part of the opening of the 21st Harris campaign office in Georgia, 21 offices, each one staffed with paid and volunteer supporters, each one stocked with yard signs and paraphernalia. People are being trained in Georgia on how to do door-to-door, and how to get out the vote. The organization is fine tuning its structure at this time, and it’s going to produce a victory for Vice President Harris in November. I feel very strongly that we’ll be carrying Georgia because we’ll be getting out the vote, and not just in the metropolitan Atlanta area, but throughout Georgia. That campaign team is working so that every registered voter has a chance to vote and and actually exercises that right to vote. So I’m looking forward to the results in November.”

In 2020, President Biden won Georgia by about 0.25 percentage points, prompting Trump and his co-defendants to allegedly attempt to steal the election. Trump currently faces a pending trial in Fulton County brought on by Fani Willis.

Currently, based on 10 polls, Trump leads Georgia by 4.4 percentage points. Last month, Trump led Biden by 10 in the state.

Johnson believes that Harris offers voters a clear contrast to Trump and that will motivate voters in Georgia and across the nation.

“You’ve got a contest between a prosecutor and a convicted felon still facing additional charges,” Johnson said. “The choice is clear. The contrast is vivid, and we just simply have to get our people out to the polls with the knowledge of what this election means, how important it is to our future, and I’m convinced that we’re going to win this election…We’re making sure that the voters understand what is at stakes and understand Harris and the Biden Administration, we have the strongest economy in the world. 16 million new jobs created and unemployment rate is at historically low figures, particularly for African Americans. More businesses started by African American entrepreneurs over the last three and a half years than ever before. The union movement has grown. Wages have grown. Wages have actually outstripped inflation. So people are doing better now than they were, certainly prior to President Biden coming in, when former President Trump actually lost jobs. His 2017 tax cut didn’t create a single job. Trickle down economics does not work.”

While Harris is running for president, Joe Biden remains in the oval office and is continuing to do the work. On July 30, Biden announced a plan for Supreme Court reform. The reform would include term limits, holding justices accountable, and eliminating presidential immunity.

Johnson responded to Biden’s proposal for Supreme Court reform.

“I’m gratified that the President is at the point of understanding that Supreme Court reform is needed,” Johnson said. “That’s been something that I have been championing now for many years in Congress with legislation of the Supreme Court Ethics Recusal and Transparency Act. The act would impose a code of conduct on the Supreme Court justices, along with an enforcement mechanism. That’s exactly what Joe Biden has called for. It mirrors the legislation that I have filed making sure that Supreme Court justices are bound by a code of conduct, same as other judges, ensuring that they have to report all gifts and income and also recusal standards so that they are unable to continue to serve on cases where they have a financial stake in. And so that’s legislation that I’ve been championing. There also needs to be a constitutional amendment that would make clear that no person in this country, regardless of title, is above the law.”

About Post Author