City Of Atlanta Ousts HR Chief After Investigation Reveals Nepotism And Retaliation

The City of Atlanta has terminated its head of human resources, Tarlesha Smith, following shocking revelations of nepotism and retaliation within the department.

Smith was fired after an investigation by the city’s law department, which was spurred by a report released by the Office of the Inspector General in May.

The investigation uncovered that Smith had created a compliance analyst position specifically for her daughter, Bridget, within the Office of the City Solicitor. This position, which came with an annual salary of approximately $52,000, was never publicly listed and Bridget was hired without undergoing the standard interview process.

It was also noted that Bridget received the job despite an apparent lack of qualifications for the role.

The Inspector General’s report also detailed troubling behavior following Bridget’s hiring. After completing on-site training, Bridget requested to telework, misunderstanding the position’s in-person requirements. When her supervisor denied the request, Bridget’s engagement and punctuality reportedly declined. This prompted concerns from her supervisor about her eligibility for the role.

In response, Smith allegedly retaliated against the supervisor who raised these concerns. The supervisor was placed on administrative leave, and disciplinary actions were suggested by Smith. The city’s independent inquiry confirmed the Inspector General’s findings, revealing that Smith had not only abused her power to secure the position for her daughter but had also taken adverse actions against the supervisor who questioned the appointment.

Smith’s termination was formally announced by Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer, LaChandra Burks, in a letter to the City Council on July 25. “We take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously, especially if it involves a leader of the organization,” Burks wrote, emphasizing the city’s commitment to an ethical governance.

Smith had been appointed to the leadership role by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in 2022. With her departure, the city has appointed an interim human resources commissioner and will soon begin the search for a permanent replacement.

The scandal has not only raised questions about internal controls and oversight but also underscored the necessity for rigorous adherence to hiring protocols, especially within public institutions.

