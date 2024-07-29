Saturday Night Lights: Atlanta Falcons Bring Back High School Football Vibes At First Open Practice

For most NFL players, the first step to stardom began on a high school football field. Playing under the lights of a high school football stadium often inspires athletes to reach for their dreams of making it to the NFL.

Over the weekend, the Falcons brought back high school football vibes by hosting their first open practice of the season at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia.

The Falcons new head coach Raheem Morris liked the idea of returning to where it all started for most NFL players.

“To get Friday night lights back, let’s get a chance to get back out there in the field and be at the high school,” Morris said. “That’s exciting. It’s exciting to be around your fans because you want the test for your guys really to tune them out, but at the same time, feel the presence, feel that energy.”

Defensive back Clark Phillips echoed those sentiments after the open practice.

“It’s always special to play in front of our home fans,” Phillips said. “We’re at a high school stadium, so it was live and we enjoyed it.”

The open practice allowed fans to witness the new-look Falcons up close as the team sets out improve on last year’s 7-10 record.

This year, the Falcons will start veteran Kirk Cousins at quarterback who will have multiple talented weapons around him. Retuning offensive starters include Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. The Falcons also added receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore.

The lack of consistent quarterback play has haunted the Falcons since the departure of former MVP Matt Ryan. But this year, the Falcons will have a promising back-up to Cousins in first round pick Michael Penix Jr.

During Saturday’s open practice both Cousins and Penix impressed fans with their composure and precise throws.

Following the practice and scrimmage, Penix, Cousins and Falcons players signed autographs for fans.

The next open practice will take place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday.

